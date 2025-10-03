ETV Bharat / international

Israel Intercepts The Last Boat From The Gaza Flotilla As Israeli Minister Mocks The Activists

This frame grab from video released by the Global Sumud Flotilla shows Israeli forces intercepting 'Marinette', the last boat from an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade, Friday, Oct. 3, 2025. ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israeli forces intercepted on Friday the last boat from an international flotilla trying to break Israel's sea blockade of war-ravaged Gaza as cities around the world erupted into more protests against Israeli actions in Gaza and the arrests of some 450 activists who were on the boats.

A far-right Israeli minister confronted the detained flotilla activists, mocking their aid initiative and accusing them of supporting "terrorism" in a video that was circulating on Friday.

In Italy, workers and students took to the streets after the country's largest unions called for a one-day general strike in solidarity with the Palestinians and the flotilla. Hundreds of trains were cancelled or delayed, as were several domestic flights, and many private and public schools were closed.

The last boat

The last boat in the Global Sumud Flotilla, the Marinette, had been trailing behind the rest of the vessels and was still sailing on to the Palestinian territory in the early hours of Friday, a day after the Israeli navy stormed 41 other boats and detained the activists, saying they would be deported.

A livestream from the Marinette showed the moment Israeli troops boarded the vessel. The flotilla, which was carrying a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid to Gaza, was the largest attempt so far to try and break Israel's blockade of the Palestinian territory.

Israel's interceptions started on Wednesday night and continued through Thursday as boat by boat was stopped off Gaza's shore and the activists — including Greta Thunberg, Nelson Mandela's grandson Mandla Mandela and several European lawmakers — were detained.

Israeli authorities had warned the Marinette would be stopped too if it continued on its journey.

Protests across the world

The interceptions of the flotilla boats and the arrest of the activists sparked demonstrations across continents, from Latin America to Asia.

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets again late Thursday and on Friday in Italy, Spain, France, Switzerland and other countries to protest the arrest of the activists and to demand an end to the war in Gaza.

Protesters waved Palestinian flags and chanted "Free Palestine!" In several places, the protesters stormed railway stations, blocked roads and clashed with police.

A far-right minister confronts the activists