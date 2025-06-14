'Civilians Being Targeted': Israel Hit By Missiles As Iran Retaliates After Strikes On Nuclear Sites

Tel Aviv: Air raid sirens have sounded across Israel as Iranian missiles struck the country in retaliation for deadly Israeli attacks on nuclear sites and military leaders.
The rumble of explosions could be heard throughout Jerusalem on Friday, and Israeli TV stations showed plumes of smoke rising in Tel Aviv after an apparent missile strike. There were no immediate reports of casualties. The army said dozens of missiles were launched, and the army has ordered residents across the country to move into bomb shelters.
🚨All of Israel is under fire as Iran fires projectiles🚨 pic.twitter.com/eqEGzQMiCc— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025
Israel launched a wave of strikes across Iran that targeted its nuclear program and military sites, killing at least three top military officers and raising the prospect of an all-out war between the two bitter Middle East adversaries. It appeared to be the most significant attack Iran has faced since its 1980s war with Iraq.
The strikes came amid simmering tensions over Iran’s rapidly advancing nuclear program. For years, Israel had threatened such a strike and successive American administrations had sought to prevent it, fearing it would ignite a wider conflict across the Middle East and possibly be ineffective at destroying Iran’s dispersed and hardened nuclear program.
Iran's supreme leader vows revenge for Israeli attacks
In a recorded message to the nation broadcast as Iranian missiles flew toward Israel, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said the military was prepared to counterattack.
“Don’t think that they (Israel) hit and it’s over. No. They started the work and started the war. We will not allow them to escape safely from this great crime they committed,” he said.
Seven people were injured on Friday in the centre of the country, shortly after Iran fired a salvo of missiles at Israel, reported AFP quoting Israeli rescuers. Even the Israeli Defence Forces confirmed that civilians are being targeted by the Iranian regime.
Israeli civilians are currently being targeted by the Iranian regime.— Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 13, 2025
The world cannot stay silent. pic.twitter.com/pKe1VdjBAv
Israel says Iran has launched missiles
The Israeli military’s Home Front Command has instructed people to move into shelters ahead of an expected Iranian missile attack.
The army says Iran has launched missiles, and the safety order applies to the entire country.
Israel’s Channel 13 TV says the missiles are expected to take about 10 minutes to arrive.
Israeli military briefing cut short by possible incoming Iranian attack, official says
Israel’s military spokesman Brig. Gen. Effie Defrin said that despite Israel’s attack, “Iran has capability to hurt Israel’s civilian front in a meaningful way.”
Defrin’s briefing was cut short. An Israeli military official says this was due to an incoming Iranian attack on central Israel. The official spoke on condition pending a formal announcement.
Israel claims striking an Iranian nuclear site in Isfahan; Iran does not immediately acknowledge
The facility in Isfahan, some 350 kilometers (215 miles) southeast of Tehran, employs thousands of nuclear scientists. It also is home to three Chinese research reactors and laboratories associated with the country’s atomic program.
