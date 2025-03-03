ETV Bharat / international

Israel Has Cut off All Supplies To Gaza, Here's What That Means

Trucks line up at the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing between Egypt and the Gaza Strip after Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, Sunday, March 2, 2025. ( AP )

Gaza: Israel has cut off the entry of all food and other goods into Gaza in an echo of the siege it imposed in the earliest days of its war with Hamas. The United Nations and other humanitarian aid providers are sharply criticizing the decision and calling it a violation of international law.

"A tool of extortion," Saudi Arabia's foreign ministry said. "A reckless act of collective punishment," Oxfam said. Key mediator Egypt accused Israel of using "starvation as a weapon." Hunger has been an issue throughout the war for Gaza's over 2 million people, and some aid experts had warned of possible famine. Now there is concern about losing the progress that experts reported under the past six weeks of a ceasefire.

Israel is trying to pressure the Hamas militant group to agree to what Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government describes as a U.S. proposal to extend the ceasefire's first phase instead of beginning negotiations on the far more difficult second phase. In phase two, Hamas would release the remaining living hostages in return for Israel's withdrawal from Gaza and a lasting ceasefire.

Here's a look at what Israel's decision means and the reactions.

No word from the U.S.

The ceasefire's first phase ended early Sunday. Minutes later, Israel said it supported a new proposal to extend that phase through the Jewish holiday of Passover in mid-April. It called the proposal a U.S. one from Mideast envoy Steve Witkoff. Israel also warned it could resume the war after the first phase if it believes negotiations are ineffective.

Negotiations on the second phase were meant to start a month ago, increasing the uncertainty around the fragile truce. Hamas has insisted that those talks begin. Later Sunday, Israel announced the immediate cutoff of aid to Gaza.

The Trump administration has not issued a statement about Israel's announcement or its decision to cut off aid. It's also not clear when Witkoff will visit the Middle East again. He had been expected to visit last week.

The U.S. under the Biden administration pressed Israel to allow more aid into Gaza, threatening to limit weapons support. Aid organizations repeatedly criticized Israeli restrictions on items entering the small coastal territory, while hundreds of trucks with aid at times waited to enter.

Israel says it has allowed in enough aid. It has blamed shortages on what it called the U.N.'s inability to distribute it, and accused Hamas militants of siphoning off aid. For months before the ceasefire, some Palestinians reported limiting meals, searching through garbage and foraging for edible weeds as food supplies ran low.

600 trucks of aid a day