Israel-Hamas War: Palestinians Killed in West Bank as World Leaders Try to Avoid Regional War

Jerusalem: Eight Palestinians were killed, including four teenagers and another seven were wounded by Israeli fire during military raids in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian officials said Tuesday, as world leaders try to stop tensions in the Middle East from boiling over into a regional war.

Israeli airstrike on a village in the Lebanon's south killed four people, the country's Health Ministry said Tuesday. It was not immediately clear if the dead were civilians or militants. The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack early Monday on northern Israel that the Israeli military said wounded two Israeli troops.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months during the war in Gaza. Leaders in Egypt and Turkey say they are exhausting all avenues possible to prevent the Israel-Hamas war from becoming a wider regional conflict after the killings of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran. But Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his Cabinet over the weekend that Israel is already in a multi-front war with Iran and its proxies.

The head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Israel on Monday over the assassination of Haniyeh, warning that Israel was digging its own grave with its actions against Hamas. Israel's defense minister says the military is ready for a swift transition to offense.