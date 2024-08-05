ETV Bharat / international

Israel-Hamas War Latest: Hezbollah Says It Launched Drone Attack On Northern Israel

Tel Aviv: The Lebanese militant group Hezbollah said it launched a drone attack early Monday on northern Israel that the Israeli military said wounded two Israeli troops and set off a fire.

The violence came as fears of an all-out regional war mount following the killings last week of a senior Hezbollah commander in Lebanon and Hamas' top political leader in Iran.

The Iranian-backed Hezbollah said in a statement it targeted a military base in northern Israel in response to "attacks and assassinations" carried out by Israel in several villages in south Lebanon.

The attack did not appear to be part of a more intense retaliation expected in response to the killing of Hezbollah commander Fouad Shukur in Beirut last week.

The Israeli military said fire services were working to put out a fire that was ignited as a result of the attack in Ayelet HaShahar in the upper Galilee.

Israel and Hezbollah have exchanged near-daily strikes for the past 10 months against the backdrop of the war in Gaza, but they have previously kept the conflict at a low level that had not escalated into full-on war.

Last week's assassinations of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Iran's capital, Tehran, and Hezbollah commander Shukur in Beirut raised tensions in the region. Israel has been bracing for a retaliation from Iran and its allied militias.

Here's the latest:

Iranian Revolutionary Guard chief says Israel is 'digging its own grave'

The head of Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard threatened Israel on Monday after the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

Gen. Hossein Salami, speaking to journalists at an event, warned that Israel was "digging its own grave" with its actions in its war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, and that it is suspected of carrying out Haniyeh's killing.

"When they receive a blow, they will notice they are making mistakes. They are making mistakes all the time," Salami said in his speech at the Day of the Journalists event. "They will see the result of their mistake. They will see when, how and where they will get their response."

Salami also touched on a long-held suspicions about an Israeli assassination program targeting Iran's nuclear scientists amid concerns over the country's atomic program. Iran now enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels, but maintains its program is peaceful. U.S. intelligence services don't believe Iran is actively pursuing the bomb, but a nuclear-armed Tehran remains a top fear for Israel.

"Israel is the cradle of terrorism and it has been created out of killing and murder," he said. "They think they can kill the nuclear scientists of another country and impede that country's path toward peaceful nuclear technology. They think that by killing the leader of a resistance group ... in another country will give them more time to live."

He added: "They are just digging their own grave."

Lebanese state media says Israeli drone strike kills 2 in southern Lebanon