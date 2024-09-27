ETV Bharat / international

Israel-Hezbollah War Latest: IDF Intercepts Ballistic Missile From Yemen; Hezbollah Leader Killed, Ceasefire Call Rejected

Tel Aviv: The Israel-Hezbollah conflict deepened further as the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) claimed that the advanced "Arrow" Aerial Defense System of the country successfully intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Yemen.

Sharing a post on X, the IDF said, "A missile was fired from Yemen towards Israel and successfully intercepted by the "Arrow" Aerial Defense System."

"Sirens and explosions were heard following the interception and falling shrapnel," the post added. Meanwhile, Israel has refused to heed calls for a ceasefire with Hezbollah, according to a report by Al Jazeera.

Notably, amid the escalating tensions between Israel and Lebanon, the United States has called for a 21-day ceasefire on the Israel-Lebanon border to prevent an escalation of war and give diplomacy a chance there and in Gaza.

Voicing their support for this plan are US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J Austin III, British Defence Secretary John Healey, and Australian Defence Minister Richard Marles, who met in London on Thursday at the AUKUS defence ministerial meeting, the Pentagon said in a press release.

Israel has also said it has killed another top Hezbollah commander -- Muhammad Hussein Srour, the commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command -- in a "precise" strike on Beirut. At least two people were killed, and 15 others were injured in a strike on Dahieh in Beirut, according to the Lebanese Ministry of Health on Thursday.

Hezbollah has not yet commented on the death of its commander.This comes hours after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel will "continue the fighting with full force".Sharing a post on X, the IDF wrote, "Eliminated: Commander of Hezbollah's Aerial Command, Muhammad Hussein Srour, in a precise IAF strike in Beirut."

The IDF further said that Srour was responsible for advancing numerous aerial terrorist attacks targeting Israeli civilians."Srour advanced and directed numerous aerial terrorist attacks aimed at Israeli civilians. During the "Iron Swords" war, he executed several terrorist attacks against Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers using UAVs and explosive devices," the post said.

"In recent years, Srour led the manufacturing project of UAVs in southern Lebanon and established UAV manufacturing and intelligence gathering sites in Lebanon, located adjacent to civilian infrastructure in Beirut and southern Lebanon," the post added.

The IDF also said that Srour's role extended to the commander of the surface-to-air missile unit, as well as the "Aziz" Unit of the Radwan Force. It said, "He was also the commander in the surface-to-air missile unit, commander in the "Aziz" Unit of the Radwan Force and Hezbollah's emissary to Yemen and the Houthi terrorist regime's Aerial Command.