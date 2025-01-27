Israel Says Hamas List Shows 8 Of 33 Hostages To Be Freed In First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Are Dead

Gaza: Israel says a Hamas list shows that eight of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire are dead. Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists Monday that Hamas said the other 25 are alive.

Israel overnight said it had received a list of information on the status of the hostages from Hamas. Israel has said the next release of hostages will take place on Thursday, followed by another on Saturday.

Whether hostages are alive or dead inside Gaza has been a heartbreaking question for waiting families who have pushed Israel’s government to reach a deal to free them, fearing that time was running out. Approximately 90 hostages are still in captivity. Prior to this announcement, Israel believed at least 35 of them were dead.