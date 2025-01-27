ETV Bharat / international

Israel Says Hamas List Shows 8 Of 33 Hostages To Be Freed In First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Are Dead

Israel overnight said it had received a list of information on the status of the hostages from Hamas.

Israel Says Hamas List Shows 8 Of 33 Hostages To Be Freed In First Phase Of Gaza Ceasefire Are Dead
Displaced Palestinians return to their homes in the northern Gaza Strip, following Israel's decision to allow thousands of them to go back for the first time since the early weeks of the 15-month war with Hamas, Monday, Jan. 27, 2025. (AP Photo)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Jan 27, 2025, 7:57 PM IST

Gaza: Israel says a Hamas list shows that eight of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire are dead. Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists Monday that Hamas said the other 25 are alive.

Israel overnight said it had received a list of information on the status of the hostages from Hamas. Israel has said the next release of hostages will take place on Thursday, followed by another on Saturday.

Whether hostages are alive or dead inside Gaza has been a heartbreaking question for waiting families who have pushed Israel’s government to reach a deal to free them, fearing that time was running out. Approximately 90 hostages are still in captivity. Prior to this announcement, Israel believed at least 35 of them were dead.

Gaza: Israel says a Hamas list shows that eight of the 33 hostages to be released in the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire are dead. Government spokesman David Mencer told journalists Monday that Hamas said the other 25 are alive.

Israel overnight said it had received a list of information on the status of the hostages from Hamas. Israel has said the next release of hostages will take place on Thursday, followed by another on Saturday.

Whether hostages are alive or dead inside Gaza has been a heartbreaking question for waiting families who have pushed Israel’s government to reach a deal to free them, fearing that time was running out. Approximately 90 hostages are still in captivity. Prior to this announcement, Israel believed at least 35 of them were dead.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELGAZACEASEFIREISRAEL GAZA WAR

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

National Girl Child Day Special Interview: How First Indian Woman Paralympic Deepa Malik Proved Ability Can Outshine Disability

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.