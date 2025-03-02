ETV Bharat / international

Israel Stops Entry Of All Aid And Supplies Into Gaza As Ceasefire Expires

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday.

Israel Stops Entry Of All Aid Supplies Into Gaza Warns Of Additional Consequences If Hamas Does not Accept US proposal of ceasefire extension
Palestinians sit at a large table surrounded by the rubble of destroyed homes and buildings as they gather for iftar, the fast-breaking meal, on the first day of Ramadan in Rafah, southern Gaza Strip, Saturday, March 1, 2025 . (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : Mar 2, 2025, 12:42 PM IST

Updated : Mar 2, 2025, 12:51 PM IST

Tel Aviv: Israel said Sunday it is stopping the entry of all goods and supplies into the Gaza Strip.

The prime minister's office did not elaborate on the decision but warned of “additional consequences” if Hamas does not accept what Israel says is a U.S. proposal for an extension of the ceasefire. It was not immediately clear if the supply of aid has been completely halted.

The first phase of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire, which included a surge in humanitarian assistance, expired on Saturday. The two sides have yet to negotiate the second phase, in which Hamas was to release dozens of remaining hostages in return for an Israeli pullout and a lasting ceasefire.

Israel said earlier on Sunday that it supports a proposal to extend the first phase of the ceasefire through Ramadan and Passover, or April 20. It said the proposal came from the Trump administration's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff.

Under that proposal, Hamas would release half the hostages on the first day and the rest when an agreement is reached on a permanent ceasefire, according to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office.

There was no immediate comment from the United States, Egypt or Qatar, who have been mediating between Israel and Hamas for over a year. Hamas has not yet responded to the proposal.

