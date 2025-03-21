ETV Bharat / international

Israel Government Sacks Shin Bet Intelligence Chief

FILE - Ronen Bar, chief of Israel's domestic Shin Bet security agency, attends a ceremony marking Memorial Day for fallen soldiers of Israel's wars and victims of attacks at Jerusalem's Mount Herzl military cemetery, May 13, 2024. ( AP )

Jerusalem: The head of Shin Bet, Israel's domestic intelligence agency, was sacked Friday, days after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he no longer trusts him, and fallout from a report on the October 7, 2023 Hamas attack.

"The Government unanimously approved Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's proposal to end ISA Director Ronen Bar's term of office," a statement said. He will leave his post when his successor is appointed or by April 10 at the latest, the statement said.

Netanyahu on Sunday cited an "ongoing lack of trust" as the reason for moving to dismiss Bar, who joined the agency in 1993. Bar, meant to end his tenure only next year, was appointed Shin Bet chief in October 2021 by the previous Israeli government briefly forced Netanyahu from power between June 2021 and December 2022.

His relations with Netanyahu were strained even before the unprecedented October Hamas attack which sparked the war in Gaza, notably over proposed judicial reforms that had split the country. Relations worsened after the March 4 release of the internal Shin Bet report on the Hamas attack.

It acknowledged the agency's own failure in preventing the attack, but also said "a policy of quiet had enabled Hamas to undergo massive military buildup". Bar had already hinted that he would resign before the end of his term, taking responsibility for his agency's failure to prevent the attack.

Secret motives