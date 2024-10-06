ETV Bharat / international

Life in Israel One Year After The October 7 Hamas Attack: What Has Changed?

Following the attack, as many as 94,000 Israelis are still displaced, evacuated from their homes near the restive Gaza and Lebanon borders. ( AP )

Following the October 7 incident, Israelis experienced bereavement for loved ones, anxiety attacks, survivor's guilt, and doubts about their ability to ever go back to their hometowns, which are still scarred from their experiences.

Following the attack, as many as 94,000 Israelis are still displaced, evacuated from their homes near the restive Gaza and Lebanon borders. Some 32,000 of them are still being put up in hotels across Israel, according to data from an internal Israeli government database.

Majority in Israel Feel Safe, but Not as Safe as Before Oct 7: Ten months into the Israel-Hamas conflict, 71% of Israelis said they felt secure going for nighttime walks alone in their neighbourhoods. This number is statistically unchanged from the 68% who said the same thing in the weeks following last October's attacks.

It's noteworthy that these data were gathered prior to the latest flare-up with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Tuesday's missile assaults on Israel by Iran.

More People Are Depressed: Israelis witnessed a substantial increase in tension, worry, and sadness. Since the World Poll started monitoring these metrics nearly two decades ago, no other nation has ever witnessed such a significant year-over-year increase in bad experiences.

Israelis United, Exude Less Faith in President: Israelis have never really been in favour of their national government. It is not a new phenomenon at all. As per a study, in 2024 too, over half of Israelis (53%) say they do not have confidence in their national government.

We Are Victims, Not Aggressors, Say Israelis: Israel's foreign minister accused the United Nations of reducing the accounts of sexual violence deployed during the October 7 attacks.

Referring to #FreePalestine hashtags on social media, several Israelis are angrier than ever before, claiming that the world has downplayed their sufferings.

Don’t Believe Army To Be Their Sole Saviour: More than 9,200 new gun licences were issued since Oct. 7, according to police, reflective of the fear and stress that people there have been under.

Preparing For Another War: Israelis are gradually marching toward their northern border, preparing themselves for a potential new war — with Hezbollah in Lebanon. For the unversed, the Iranian-backed group is more powerful and better armed than Hamas, possessing long-range missiles that could rip apart the nation.