Israel expresses gratefulness for India's friendship and support

By PTI

Published : Jan 30, 2024, 6:30 AM IST

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday discussed the ongoing situation in West Asia with his Israeli counterpart Israel Katz, following which Israel expressed its gratitude towards India. Katz said that the two leaders also discusses regional security threats.

Jerusalem: Israel on Monday expressed its gratitude towards India for its friendship and support and discussed regional security threats, including the security of shipping and regional projects which connect India with the Middle East.

Had a good conversation today with Indian foreign minister @DrSJaishankar in which I expressed my gratitude for his friendship and support of Israel, Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz said in a post on social media platform X, formerly Twitter. "We discussed regional security threats including security of shipping and regional projects which connect India with the Middle East," Katz said in the post.

Freedom of navigation in international waters has been a major concern in the region with Iran-backed Houthis disrupting shipping lines, causing major economic concerns raising prices of essential items and also threatening regional peace. The continued attacks will also adversely impact the plans for an India- Middle East- Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC) project unveiled by world leaders at the G20 summit in September, seen by many as a counter to China's Belt Road Initiative.

I also stressed the importance of returning our abductees. I invited His Excellency to visit Israel to continue our good talk, the Israeli foreign minister wrote. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had in November also spoken with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi regarding securing freedom of navigation in international waters and prevention of disruption in global economic activities.

The two leaders had discussed the importance of securing freedom of navigation in the Bab-el-Mandeb, which is threatened by the aggression of the Houthis, instigated by Iran, and the global interest in preventing attacks on the global economy and trade, as well as the Indian and Israeli economies, a statement from the Israeli PMO had then said.

Modi is said to have Indian noted that freedom of navigation is an essential global necessity that must be ensured. Netanyahu had also thanked Modi for India's support of Israel's just war to eliminate the Hamas terrorist organisation.

India Israel

