Israel Expects Surge In Indian Tourists Amid Possible Easing Tensions

Kochi: As gunfire echoed and smoke filled the air, a steadfast stream of pilgrims from Kerala made its way to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Israel. Undeterred by the region's unrest, these devotees undertook a journey to the Holy Sepulchre, which houses Christ’s tomb, driven by faith.

For centuries, Christians worldwide have flocked to this revered site, and for Keralites, especially Christian faithfuls, its appeal remains strong. The data from the Israel Ministry of Tourism (IMOT) reveals that 9,600 Indian tourists visited Israel in 2024, with 50 per cent of them travelling for pilgrimage--most of them from Kerala.

According to an IMOT spokesperson, in the current scenario, Israel expects more pilgrim tourists from Kerala. "We are expecting around 70,000 tourists travelling to Israel from India this year, and of this, 48 per cent are pilgrims," Amruta Bangera, Director of Marketing, IMOT-India told PTI.

All the tourist attractions are completely safe, and the safety of tourists is the ministry’s top priority, she added. "None of the tourists were harmed even in the difficult situations," Bangera said. Ben Gurion Airport is fully operational, and most of the cities, such as Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, the Dead Sea and Galilee, are active, Bangera said.

Air India resumed flight services between Delhi and Tel Aviv in March, and many international carriers are operational, including FlyDubai, Ethiopian, Etihad, Azerbaijan Air, and more, she added.

According to her, the Indian travellers are drawn to the cultural heritage, culinary experiences, and iconic landmarks like Jerusalem’s Old City, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, the Dead Sea floating experience, Jaffa, Haifa, snorkelling in Eilat, Ramon Crater and city breaks in Tel Aviv.