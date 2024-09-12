Israel Expecting Another Group Of Over 1000 Indian Construction Workers

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a major diplomatic development, Israel is anticipating the next group of over 1000 Indian construction workers due to arrive soon, while expressing satisfaction with the construction workers who had arrived previously under the bilateral agreements between the two countries.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has not issued any statement pertaining to the development.
Ex-ambassador Jitendra Tripathi views this development as a significant one in India-Israel ties while emphasising that Israel must ensure the safety and security of the workers and they shall be provided proper lodging facilities.
The Israel embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday evening said, "In light of recent publications, it is important to state that Israel is satisfied with the construction workers who arrived under the bilateral agreements between our two countries".
"Reports received by our offices reveal that the majority of Indian construction workers are satisfied with their work conditions and salaries", the embassy added.
The Israel embassy in New Delhi has noted that as in many new ventures, difficulties arise. "In light of such, PIBA allowed construction workers who requested, to register for industrial work. This temporary decision was taken in order to ensure that all Indian workers would have immediate opportunities for well-paying jobs in Israel. Israel is anticipating the next group of more than 1000 Indian construction workers due to arrive soon", it added.
According to the National Skill Development Corporation Israel has approached India recently to carry out a recruitment drive again for 10,000 construction workers and 5,000 caregivers simultaneously to fill in the skill gap in infrastructure and health sectors particularly.
In November 2023, the India and Israeli governments signed an agreement to facilitate the recruitment of Indian workers for employment in Israel. This agreement aims to streamline the process for Indian workers to obtain jobs in Israel, particularly in sectors where there is high demand for skilled labour.
The accord addresses aspects like visa issuance, worker rights, and employment conditions. It is expected to benefit both countries by filling labour shortages in Israel while providing job opportunities for Indian workers.
The Israeli government raised an urgent request for construction workers in November 2023 and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had discussed fast-tracking the process with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in December as the country faced major labour shortages after it banned thousands of Palestinians from working in Israel following the terror strikes by Hamas on October 7.
The agreement was signed after India and Israel initiated a Framework Agreement on Temporary Employment of Indians in May 2023.