Israel Expecting Another Group Of Over 1000 Indian Construction Workers

New Delhi: In what can be seen as a major diplomatic development, Israel is anticipating the next group of over 1000 Indian construction workers due to arrive soon, while expressing satisfaction with the construction workers who had arrived previously under the bilateral agreements between the two countries.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs has not issued any statement pertaining to the development.

Ex-ambassador Jitendra Tripathi views this development as a significant one in India-Israel ties while emphasising that Israel must ensure the safety and security of the workers and they shall be provided proper lodging facilities.

The Israel embassy in New Delhi on Wednesday evening said, "In light of recent publications, it is important to state that Israel is satisfied with the construction workers who arrived under the bilateral agreements between our two countries".

"Reports received by our offices reveal that the majority of Indian construction workers are satisfied with their work conditions and salaries", the embassy added.

The Israel embassy in New Delhi has noted that as in many new ventures, difficulties arise. "In light of such, PIBA allowed construction workers who requested, to register for industrial work. This temporary decision was taken in order to ensure that all Indian workers would have immediate opportunities for well-paying jobs in Israel. Israel is anticipating the next group of more than 1000 Indian construction workers due to arrive soon", it added.