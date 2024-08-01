ETV Bharat / international

Hamas Military Wing's Leader Mohammed Deif Killed In July Strike: Israel

Jerusalem: The Israeli military on Thursday announced that Hamas military chief Mohammed Deif had been killed in a strike it carried out last month in Gaza's southern area of Khan Yunis.

The military's confirmation it had killed Deif comes a day after the killing of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which was announced by Iranian Revolutionary Guards and Hamas.

"The IDF (Israeli army) announces that on July 13th, 2024, IDF fighter jets struck in the area of Khan Yunis, and following an intelligence assessment, it can be confirmed that Mohammed Deif was eliminated in the strike," a military statement said.

"Deif initiated, planned, and executed the October 7th massacre," the military said of the Hamas attack on southern Israel that resulted in the death of 1,197 people, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.

Health authorities in Hamas-run Gaza said at the time of the July 13 strike that it killed more than 90 people but Hamas denied Deif was among them. The suspected 2,000-pound bomb (900 kilogrammes0 around the house where Deif was said to have taken refuge with one of his deputies had left a giant crater.