ETV Bharat / international

Israel Condemns Recognition Of A Palestinian State, Says It Is Contrary To What It Sought To Achieve

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Sunday condemned the UK, Canada, and Australia's recognition of a Palestinian state. Israel said the statement jeopardised the security in the region and is contrary to what it sought to achieve.



"Israel categorically rejects the one-sided declaration of the recognition of a Palestinian state made by the United Kingdom and some other countries. This declaration does not promote peace, but on the contrary, further destabilizes the region and undermines the chances of achieving a peaceful solution in the future. Called by Hamas leaders "the fruits of the October 7 massacre", the declaration not only rewards the biggest massacre of Jews since the Holocaust by a terror organization that is calling and acting for the annihilation of Israel, but also solidifies the support Hamas enjoys," the statement read.



"It is destructive to separate statehood, one of the final status issues, from peace. This move goes against all logic of negotiation and reaching a compromise between two sides, and it will push the desired peace further away. Moreover, The Palestinian Authority did not meet any of its requirements and obligations; it did not stop neither the incitement, nor the pay-for-slay policy, nor did it take the required measures to combat terrorism - as demonstrated recently with the discovery of rockets and missiles near Ramallah last week," it added.