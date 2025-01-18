ETV Bharat / international

Israel's Cabinet Approves Deal For Ceasefire In Gaza And Release Of Dozens Of Hostages

Jerusalem: Israel’s Cabinet approved a deal early Saturday for a ceasefire in Gaza that would release dozens of hostages held there and pause the 15-month war with Hamas, bringing the sides a step closer to ending their deadliest and most destructive fighting ever.

The government announced the approval after 1 a.m. Jerusalem time and confirmed the ceasefire will go into effect on Sunday. The hourslong Cabinet meeting went well past the beginning of the Jewish Sabbath, a sign of the moment’s importance.

In line with Jewish law, the Israeli government usually halts all business for the Sabbath except in emergency cases of life or death. Mediators Qatar and the United States announced the ceasefire on Wednesday.

Still, the deal was in limbo for more than a day as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted there were last-minute complications that he blamed on the Hamas militant group. On Friday, the smaller security Cabinet recommended approving the deal.

Key questions remain about the ceasefire — which is the second achieved during the 15-month war — including the names of the 33 hostages who are to be released during the first, six-week phase of the ceasefire and who among them is still alive.

Netanyahu instructed a special task force to prepare to receive the hostages returning from Gaza. The 33 are women, children, men over 50 and sick or wounded people. Hamas has agreed to free three female hostages on Day 1 of the deal, four on Day 7 and the remaining 26 over the following five weeks.

Palestinian detainees are to be released as well. Israel’s justice ministry published a list of 95 to be freed in the deal’s first phase and said the release will not begin before 4 p.m. local time on Sunday. All people on the list are younger or female.

Israel’s Prison Services said it would transport the prisoners instead of the International Committee of the Red Cross, which handled transportation during the first ceasefire, to avoid “public expressions of joy.”

The prisoners have been accused of crimes like incitement, vandalism, supporting terror, terror activities, attempted murder or throwing stones or Molotov cocktails. The largely devastated Gaza should see a surge in humanitarian aid—trucks carrying aid lined up Friday on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing into Gaza.

An Egyptian official said an Israeli delegation from the military and Israel’s Shin Bet internal security agency arrived Friday in Cairo to discuss the reopening of the crossing. An Israeli official confirmed a delegation was going to Cairo. Both spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private negotiations.

Israeli forces will also pull back from many areas in Gaza during the first phase of the ceasefire and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians will be able to return to what’s left of their homes.

“Once Sunday comes around, we would be happier, God willing,” one of Gaza’s many displaced people, Ekhlas al-Kafarna, said during the wait for word on the Israeli Cabinet decision.