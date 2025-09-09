ETV Bharat / international

65 Killed, 320 Wounded In 24 Hours In Gaza As Israel Continues Bombing Buildings

Palestinians take cover during an Israeli strike on a building in Gaza City, Sunday, Sept. 7, 2025, after the Israeli army issued a prior warning. ( AP )

Deir Al-Balah: Israel struck and destroyed another high-rise building in Gaza City on Monday after warning residents to evacuate, part of an offensive aimed at taking over the largest Palestinian city. The military said it was targeting Hamas observation posts and bombs placed around the 12-story office building.

Over several days, Israel has destroyed multiple high-rise buildings in Gaza City, accusing Hamas of putting surveillance infrastructure in them. It has ordered people to flee ahead of its ground offensive into the city of some 1 million residents, which experts say is experiencing famine.

U.S. President Donald Trump said he was giving his “last warning” to Hamas regarding a possible ceasefire, as Arab officials described a new U.S. proposal for the immediate release of all the remaining hostages in exchange for 3,000 Palestinian prisoners and a temporary ceasefire. A senior Hamas official called it a “humiliating surrender document,” but the militant group said it would keep negotiating.

In Jerusalem, two Palestinian gunmen opened fire at a bus station, killing six people and wounding 12 in the worst such attack on Israelis in nearly a year. Tensions have soared across Israel and the occupied West Bank in the two years since Hamas' Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza ignited the war. Gaza's Health Ministry said hospitals received the bodies of 65 people killed by Israeli fire over the past 24 hours, with another 320 people wounded.

Four soldiers killed in Gaza City attack

The Israeli military said four soldiers were killed in Gaza City on Monday when a group of militants threw an explosive device into a tank. Another soldier was wounded in an ensuing gunbattle, according to the military, which said two of the militants were shot.

Israel's offensive has killed most of Hamas' top leadership and vastly diminished its military capabilities. But the group still carries out sporadic guerrilla-style attacks. More than 450 Israeli troops have been killed in Gaza since the ground invasion began in 2023.

The loss of more soldiers could further undermine support for the war in Israel, where mass protests have been held in recent weeks demanding a ceasefire agreement with Hamas that would return the hostages.

‘Last warning’ proposal

The “last warning” proposal, presented by Trump's Mideast envoy, Steve Witkoff, calls for a negotiated end of the war and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza once the hostages are released and a ceasefire is established, according to officials familiar with the talks.

The prisoner exchange would include hundreds of Palestinians serving life sentences, added the officials from Hamas, Islamic Jihad and Egypt, who all spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss closed-door talks. Details of the proposal were first reported by Axios. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, speaking to reporters in Hungary, confirmed that Israel had accepted the latest U.S. proposal and expressed hope it would succeed.