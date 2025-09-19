ETV Bharat / international

Israel Bombards Gaza City, Army Says Four Soldiers Killed

This picture taken from a position at Israel's border with the Gaza Strip shows destroyed buildings in the besieged Palestinian territory on September 17, 2025. ( AFP )

Gaza City: Israeli tanks and jets pounded Gaza City, the target of a major ground offensive, on Thursday prompting Palestinians to flee south, where the Israeli military announced the deaths of four soldiers.

AFP journalists and witnesses saw a steady stream of Gazans heading south on foot, in vehicles and on donkey carts -- their meagre belongings piled high. "There is artillery fire, air strikes, quadcopter and drone gunfire. The bombing never stops," said Aya Ahmed, 32, sheltering with 13 relatives in Gaza City.

"The world doesn't understand what is happening. They (Israel) want us to evacuate south -- but where will we live? There are no tents, no transport, no money." Palestinians say the cost of a ride to the south has soared, in some cases topping $1,000.

"The situation is indescribable -- crowds everywhere, the sound of explosions, women and men crying and screaming as they walked while carrying their belongings," said Shadi Jawad, 47, describing his family's ordeal as they fled their home on Wednesday.

"God, send a missile to take us out and relieve us," he said. The offensive has sparked international outrage, with the territory already devastated by nearly two years of war and the Gaza City area gripped by a UN-declared famine.

It comes ahead of a planned move by several Western countries, including France and Britain, to recognise a Palestinian state later this month at the UN. US President Donald Trump, currently on a visit to Britain, said Thursday he had a "disagreement" with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over this. The United States on Thursday again vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza, shielding its ally Israel from diplomatic pressure.

'Unfit for human dignity'

"The military incursion and evacuation orders in northern Gaza are driving new waves of displacement, forcing traumatised families into an ever-shrinking area unfit for human dignity," World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

"Hospitals, already overwhelmed, are on the brink of collapse as escalating violence blocks access and prevents WHO from delivering lifesaving supplies," he warned.

Gaza City's Al-Shifa Hospital said it had received the bodies of 33 people killed in Israeli strikes since midnight. The Israeli military said it continued to target "Hamas terror infrastructure" and was also operating in the southern areas of Rafah and Khan Yunis.

Media restrictions in the territory and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the details provided by the civil defence or the Israeli military. Hamas's armed wing, the Ezzedine al-Qassam Brigades, warned the military to expect fierce fighting.