ETV Bharat / international

Israel Army Says It 'Eliminated' Hamas Leader In Lebanon

author img

By AFP

Published : 1 hours ago

The Israeli army in a statement said its forces eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, head of the Lebanon branch of the Hamas terrorist organisation.

Israel Army Says It 'Eliminated' Hamas Leader In Lebanon
A fire engine ladder extends up a building that was hit in an apparent Israeli airstrike, in central Beirut, Lebanon (AP Photo)

Jerusalem: The Israeli army said Monday its forces "eliminated" Hamas's leader in Lebanon, as it continued to target Iran-backed militant groups in the neighbouring country. "Overnight ... the IAF (air force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, head of the Lebanon branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said in a statement.

Sharif "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons," the statement said. "He led the Hamas terrorist organisation's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily," it added.

Hamas said earlier on Monday that Sharif was killed in an air strike on his home in the Al-Bass camp in southern Lebanon. The group said he was killed with his wife, son and daughter in a "terrorist and criminal assassination". Lebanon's official National News Agency reported an air strike on Al-Bass near the city of Tyre, saying it was the "first time" the camp had been targeted.

Sharif was also an employee of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, but in recent months he had been put on administrative leave. "Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities," the agency told AFP in a statement.

"During the day he was the president of the UNRWA teachers union and at night he was the leader of Hamas in Lebanon," an Israeli military spokesman told AFP.

Jerusalem: The Israeli army said Monday its forces "eliminated" Hamas's leader in Lebanon, as it continued to target Iran-backed militant groups in the neighbouring country. "Overnight ... the IAF (air force) struck and eliminated the terrorist Fatah Sharif, head of the Lebanon branch in the Hamas terrorist organisation," the military said in a statement.

Sharif "was responsible for coordinating Hamas' terror activities in Lebanon with Hezbollah operatives. He was also responsible for Hamas' efforts in Lebanon to recruit operatives and acquire weapons," the statement said. "He led the Hamas terrorist organisation's force build-up efforts in Lebanon and operated to advance Hamas' interests in Lebanon, both politically and militarily," it added.

Hamas said earlier on Monday that Sharif was killed in an air strike on his home in the Al-Bass camp in southern Lebanon. The group said he was killed with his wife, son and daughter in a "terrorist and criminal assassination". Lebanon's official National News Agency reported an air strike on Al-Bass near the city of Tyre, saying it was the "first time" the camp had been targeted.

Sharif was also an employee of the United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees, UNRWA, but in recent months he had been put on administrative leave. "Sharif was an UNRWA employee who was put on administrative leave without pay in March, and was undergoing an investigation following allegations that UNRWA received about his political activities," the agency told AFP in a statement.

"During the day he was the president of the UNRWA teachers union and at night he was the leader of Hamas in Lebanon," an Israeli military spokesman told AFP.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELHAMASLEBANONHAMAS LEADER ELIMINATEDHAMAS LEADER IN LEBANON

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.