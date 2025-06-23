Israel-Iran War: Israeli Army Releases Footage Of Strikes On Iranian Aircraft

Jerusalem: Footage released by the Israeli army on Monday showed what they said were strikes on six airports across Iran, destroying F-14, F-5, and AH-1 aircraft, as well as damaging runways and underground bunkers.

Israel's military said it struck surface-to-surface missile launch sites in western Iran, as fighting between the two foes raged for the 11th day on Monday. The military said in a statement that more than 15 fighter jets had struck the Kermanshah area in western Iran, "neutralising a number of surface-to-surface missile launch and storage sites aimed toward Israeli territory".

Israeli Army Releases Footage Of Strikes On Iranian Aircraft (AFP)

Israel said it hit the aircraft at Iran's Dezful airport. The F-5s are part of Iran's ageing fleet of fighter jets from the era of the shah. Israel released black-and-white footage showing one of the aircraft being destroyed. Israel previously hit F-14 Tomcats flown by the Iranian military in the war. However, it isn't clear if these aircraft were airworthy, as many have been grounded over the years due to a lack of parts.

In an earlier statement, it said the air force was "currently striking military infrastructure sites in Kermanshah in Iran". Israel launched large-scale attacks on Iran on June 13 targeting its missile and nuclear facilities, as well as military leaders and security services.

Aerial assaults raged between the two foes early Monday, while Tehran vowed retaliation over the bunker-buster bombs American warplanes unleashed at the weekend on three nuclear sites.

US President Donald Trump insisted the attack had "obliterated" Iran's nuclear capabilities, but other officials said it was too soon to determine how significantly Tehran's nuclear programme had been impacted.

Iran tells UN that US Has 'Waged A War' Under 'Absurd Pretext'

Iran's ambassador to the United Nations, meanwhile, slammed the United States for its strikes on Iranian nuclear sites. "The United States, a permanent member of this Council... has now once again resorted to illegal force, waged a war against my country, under a fabricated and absurd pretext: preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons," Amir Saeid Iravani told an emergency session of the Security Council on Sunday.

UN chief Antonio Guterres said the US bombing of Iran's nuclear facilities marks a “perilous turn” in the Middle East. The 15-nation Council met for the emergency session on Sunday after President Donald Trump announced that the US had bombed three nuclear sites in Iran - Fordow, Natanz and Isfahan.

“The bombing of Iranian nuclear facilities by the United States marks a perilous turn in a region that is already reeling. From the outset of the crisis, I have repeatedly condemned any military escalation in the Middle East,” Secretary General Guterres told the UN Security Council. Guterres said the people of the region cannot endure another cycle of destruction. “And yet, we now risk descending into a rathole of retaliation after retaliation.

The UN Chief stressed that the international community must act immediately and decisively to halt the fighting and return to serious, sustained negotiations on the Iranian nuclear programme. Guterres said that Iran must fully respect the Non-Proliferation Treaty, which is a cornerstone of international peace and security.

Cautioning that the world faces a stark choice between a path that leads to wider war, deeper human suffering, and serious damage to the international order and another that leads to de-escalation, diplomacy and dialogue. “We know which path is right. I urge this Council – and all Member States – to act with reason, restraint, and urgency. We cannot – and must not – give up on peace,” he said.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi told the Council that the attacks on the Iranian nuclear sites have caused a sharp degradation in nuclear safety and security in the country. “Though they have not so far led to a radiological release affecting the public, there is a danger this could occur,” he said. (With AFP inputs)