Israel Approves Plan To Conquer Gaza City, Calls Up Reservists

An Israeli tank moves through an area near the Israeli-Gaza border, as seen from southern Israel, Wednesday ( AP )

Jerusalem: Israel's defence minister on Wednesday approved a military plan for the conquest of Gaza City, authorising the call-up of about 60,000 reservists, piling pressure on Hamas as mediators push for a ceasefire.

The Palestinian militant group said in response that it showed Israel's "blatant disregard" for efforts to broker a halt in fighting and a hostage-release deal in the nearly two-year conflict.

It also criticised Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's lack of response to the proposal, accusing him of being "the real obstacle to any agreement" and of not caring about the lives of Israeli hostages.

Defence Minister Israel Katz's order to send more troops into Gaza City, confirmed to AFP by a spokesman, came as an Israeli official said the government stood firm on its call for the release of all hostages in any agreement.

The framework that Hamas had approved proposes an initial 60-day truce, a staggered hostage release, the freeing of some Palestinian prisoners and provisions allowing for the entry of aid into Gaza.

On the ground in Gaza City on Wednesday, Mustafa Qazzaat, head of the emergency committee in the Gaza municipality, described the situation as "catastrophic", with "large numbers" fleeing eastern neighbourhoods.

One resident, Anis Daloul, 64, said the Israeli military had "destroyed most of the buildings in Zeitoun and displaced thousands of people".

Israel's security cabinet chaired by Netanyahu approved the plan to conquer Gaza City in early August, sparking fears it would worsen the already catastrophic humanitarian crisis in Gaza.

According to Israeli media reports, Netanyahu has not yet called a security cabinet meeting to discuss any response to the latest truce proposal.

His office said in a statement Wednesday that the prime minister had "directed that the timetables for seizing control of the last terrorist strongholds and the defeat of Hamas be shortened", without indicating a specific timeframe.

'Permanent war'

Netanyahu has come under growing pressure at home and abroad to end the war, with the German government saying on Wednesday that it "rejects the escalation" of Israel's campaign.

French President Emmanuel Macron said the offensive "can only lead to a complete disaster for both peoples", warning it would "drag the region into a permanent war".

Katz's approval of plans to conquer Gaza City came days after Hamas said it had accepted the latest proposal from mediators for a ceasefire to halt almost two years of devastating war.

Sources from Hamas and its ally Islamic Jihad told AFP on Wednesday that the proposal envisages the release of 10 hostages and 18 bodies from Gaza.