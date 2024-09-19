Hezbollah 'Will Pay An Increasing Price' As Israel Seeks To Return Residents To Its North: Defence minister

Jerusalem: Israel's defence minister said on Thursday that Hezbollah will pay an increasing price as Israel seeks to make conditions near its border with Lebanon safe enough for residents to return to their homes.

Yoav Gallant's comments came as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes and the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed retaliation against Israel for a mass bombing attack in Lebanon.

Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price, said Gallant. The sequence of our military actions will continue.