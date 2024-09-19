ETV Bharat / international

Hezbollah 'Will Pay An Increasing Price' As Israel Seeks To Return Residents To Its North: Defence minister

author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : 35 minutes ago

Israel says two of its soldiers were killed by the latest Hezbollah strikes across the Lebanon border, which took place two days after the pager explosion in Lebanon and Syria.

Hezbollah 'Will Pay An Increasing Price' As Israel Seeks To Return Residents To Its North: Defence minister
Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (AP)

Jerusalem: Israel's defence minister said on Thursday that Hezbollah will pay an increasing price as Israel seeks to make conditions near its border with Lebanon safe enough for residents to return to their homes.

Yoav Gallant's comments came as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes and the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed retaliation against Israel for a mass bombing attack in Lebanon.

Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price, said Gallant. The sequence of our military actions will continue.

Jerusalem: Israel's defence minister said on Thursday that Hezbollah will pay an increasing price as Israel seeks to make conditions near its border with Lebanon safe enough for residents to return to their homes.

Yoav Gallant's comments came as Israel and Hezbollah exchanged strikes and the group's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed retaliation against Israel for a mass bombing attack in Lebanon.

Our goal is to ensure the safe return of Israel's northern communities to their homes. As time goes by, Hezbollah will pay an increasing price, said Gallant. The sequence of our military actions will continue.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HASSAN NASRALLAHISRAEL HEZBOLLAH CLASHES

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.