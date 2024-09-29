ETV Bharat / international

After Nasrallah's Assassination, Senior Hezbollah Commander Nabil Kaouk Killed In Israeli Airstrike

Jerusalem: The Israeli military said Sunday that it killed another high-ranking Hezbollah official in an airstrike. The military said Nabil Kaouk, the deputy head of Hezbollah's Central Council, was killed in an airstrike on Saturday. There was no immediate comment from Hezbollah.

Several senior Hezbollah commanders have been killed in Israeli strikes in recent weeks, including the group's overall leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut on Friday. Hezbollah has continued to fire hundreds of rockets and missiles into northern Israel, but most have been intercepted or fallen in open areas. Kaouk was a veteran member of Hezbollah going back to the 1980s and had previously served as Hezbollah's military commander in southern Lebanon. The United States had announced sanctions against him in 2020.

Hezbollah has also been targeted by a sophisticated attack on its pagers and walkie-talkies that was widely blamed on Israel. A wave of Israeli airstrikes across large parts of Lebanon has killed at least 1,030 people — including 156 women and 87 children — in less than two weeks, according to Lebanon's Health Ministry.

Hundreds of thousands of people have been driven from their homes in Lebanon by the latest strikes. The government estimates that around 250,000 are in shelters, with three to four times as many staying with friends or relatives, or camping out on the streets, Environment Minister Nasser Yassin told The Associated Press.

