ETV Bharat / international

Israel Acknowledges Killing Ex-Hamas Leader Haniyeh In Tehran, Vows To 'Decapitate' Huthi Leadership

Until now Israel had never admitted to killing Haniyeh, but Iran and Hamas had blamed it for the Hamas political leader's death.

Israel Acknowledges It Killed Ex-Hamas Leader Haniyeh In Tehran, Vows To 'Decapitate' Huthi Leadership
File image of Ismail Haniyeh (AP)
author img

By AFP

Published : 1 hours ago

Jerusalem: Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday acknowledged that Israel had killed former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, as he warned the military would "decapitate" the leadership of Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"We will strike hard at the Huthis... and decapitate their leadership -- just as we did with Haniyeh, (Yahya) Sinwar, and (Hassan) Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hodeida and Sanaa," Katz said.

His remarks at an event at the defence ministry mark the first public acknowledgement that Israel was behind the late July killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

"Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have his hand cut off, and the long arm of the IDF (Israeli military) will strike him and hold him accountable," Katz said, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Until now Israel had never admitted to killing Haniyeh, but Iran and Hamas had blamed it for the Hamas political leader's death.

Haniyeh, who was seen as leading Hamas's negotiation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, was killed in a guesthouse in Tehran on July 31, reportedly by an explosive device that had been placed by Israeli operatives weeks before.

A day earlier, Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On September 27, Israel killed Nasrallah in a Beirut bombing, which was followed by the killing of Haniyeh's successor Sinwar on October 16 in Gaza.

Israeli officials say Sinwar masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Jerusalem: Defence Minister Israel Katz on Monday acknowledged that Israel had killed former Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran earlier this year, as he warned the military would "decapitate" the leadership of Yemen's Huthi rebels.

"We will strike hard at the Huthis... and decapitate their leadership -- just as we did with Haniyeh, (Yahya) Sinwar, and (Hassan) Nasrallah in Tehran, Gaza, and Lebanon, we will do so in Hodeida and Sanaa," Katz said.

His remarks at an event at the defence ministry mark the first public acknowledgement that Israel was behind the late July killing of Haniyeh in the Iranian capital.

"Anyone who raises a hand against Israel will have his hand cut off, and the long arm of the IDF (Israeli military) will strike him and hold him accountable," Katz said, according to a statement issued by the ministry.

Until now Israel had never admitted to killing Haniyeh, but Iran and Hamas had blamed it for the Hamas political leader's death.

Haniyeh, who was seen as leading Hamas's negotiation efforts for a ceasefire in Gaza, was killed in a guesthouse in Tehran on July 31, reportedly by an explosive device that had been placed by Israeli operatives weeks before.

A day earlier, Haniyeh had attended the inauguration of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

On September 27, Israel killed Nasrallah in a Beirut bombing, which was followed by the killing of Haniyeh's successor Sinwar on October 16 in Gaza.

Israeli officials say Sinwar masterminded the October 7, 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel, which sparked the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by ETV Bharat staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ISRAELHAMASWAR ON GAZAHUTHI YEMENISMAIL HANIYEH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.