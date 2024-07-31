Ismail Haniyeh: All About Hamas Top Leader Killed In Iran

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (62) and one of his bodyguards have been killed in Tehran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, July 31.
As per the statement, Haniyeh, the leader of the Islamist group Hamas that runs the Palestinian territory of Gaza, was "assassinated" after attending the inauguration of the country's new president on Tuesday. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike for Haniyeh's death.
"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and combatants of the Resistant Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning [Wednesday] the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the IRGC statement read.
Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it was investigating the circumstances of the “incident”. Israel has yet to comment on Haniyeh's killing.
The rise of Hamas, a militant and political organisation in Palestine, has a direct bearing on Haniyeh's political trajectory. When Hamas was established in the late 1980s, its goals were to oppose Israeli occupation and help underprivileged Palestinians. Early in the 1990s, Haniyeh became connected to Hamas through its charitable endeavours and subsequently its political wing. He advanced within Hamas due to his dedication to the Palestinian cause.
Here are a few important facts about Haniyeh
- Haniyeh's upbringing in a refugee camp during the 1948 Arab-Israeli War, where his family was uprooted, influenced his political beliefs.
- Since Hamas was founded in 1987 during the First Intifada, Haniyeh has risen to prominence within the organization. His rise was sped up by his strong relationship with Sheikh Ahmed Yassin.
- Following his return to Gaza in 1993, Haniyeh strengthened his position as Yassin's office chief and adeptly navigated the Second Intifada's tumultuous political environment.
- Along with hundreds of others, he was detained and taken from Gaza to Lebanon in 1992, only to be brought back to Gaza the following year. Throughout the 1980s and 1990s, he was imprisoned in Israel on several occasions.
- After Hamas won the 2006 legislative election, he was appointed Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority. However, President Mahmoud Abbas removed him from office in 2007.
- Haniyeh succeeded Khaled Mashaal as chairman of Hamas's Political Bureau in 2017. His guidance was essential in molding Hamas's tactics, particularly with regard to Israel and the Palestinian Authority. under his direction.
- In December 2017, as a reaction to US President Donald Trump's announcement that Jerusalem is now officially the capital of Israel, Haniyeh calls for a Palestinian insurrection, or "infitada," to combat Israeli "occupation."
- The United States designates Haniyeh as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist on January 31, 2018.
- Israeli allegations of Haniyeh's sons being Hamas fighters were refuted by him.
- Three of his sons - Hazem, Amir and Mohammad - were killed on April 10 when an Israeli air strike struck the car they were driving.
Controversies and Challenges
Haniyeh's leadership has been the subject of harsh criticism and close examination. Haniyeh and the Gaza Strip face significant challenges as a result of the United States, the European Union, and other Western nations designating Hamas as a terrorist group.
The region has been hit by economic challenges, humanitarian problems, and restricted access to essential commodities as a result of Israel and Egypt's blockade. Furthermore, Hamas and Haniyeh have fought Israel in a number of military encounters that have resulted in fatalities and serious damage to the Gaza Strip.
These conflicts have received both international condemnation and support from the region. Israeli authorities have repeatedly placed Haniyeh under arrest due to his involvement in the Palestinian uprising against Israel.
