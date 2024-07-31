ETV Bharat / international

Ismail Haniyeh: All About Hamas Top Leader Killed In Iran

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024 ( AP )

Amid the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict, Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh (62) and one of his bodyguards have been killed in Tehran, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) confirmed in a statement on Wednesday, July 31.

As per the statement, Haniyeh, the leader of the Islamist group Hamas that runs the Palestinian territory of Gaza, was "assassinated" after attending the inauguration of the country's new president on Tuesday. Hamas blamed an Israeli airstrike for Haniyeh's death.

"With condolences to the heroic nation of Palestine and the Islamic nation and combatants of the Resistant Front and the noble nation of Iran, this morning [Wednesday] the residence of Ismail Haniyeh, the head of the political office of the Islamic Resistance of Hamas, was hit in Tehran, and following this incident, he and one of his bodyguards were martyred," the IRGC statement read.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards said it was investigating the circumstances of the “incident”. Israel has yet to comment on Haniyeh's killing.

The rise of Hamas, a militant and political organisation in Palestine, has a direct bearing on Haniyeh's political trajectory. When Hamas was established in the late 1980s, its goals were to oppose Israeli occupation and help underprivileged Palestinians. Early in the 1990s, Haniyeh became connected to Hamas through its charitable endeavours and subsequently its political wing. He advanced within Hamas due to his dedication to the Palestinian cause.