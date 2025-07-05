Islamist Resurgence In Bangladesh: Why Arrests In Malaysia Matter For India And ASEAN

New Delhi: The arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia for alleged ties to the Islamic State (IS) terror outfit is a reason of grave concern across Southeast and South Asia.

Coming less than a year after the ouster of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government in Bangladesh, the incident highlights the resurgence of Islamist elements in the country and their growing international reach. As Malaysia leads the 10-nation Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) regional bloc this year, the episode also brings the security dynamics of the region into sharper focus - raising fresh concerns in New Delhi over the evolving threat landscape in its extended neighbourhood, and its implications for India’s deepening strategic engagement with ASEAN.

On Saturday, Bangladesh formally requested the identities and case details of the 36 Bangladeshi nationals for their alleged involvement in the IS terrorist outfit.

“The government of Bangladesh is closely monitoring the developments, and the Bangladesh High Commission in Kuala Lumpur is in close communication with the relevant Malaysian authorities,” the Daily Star news website quoted the Bangladesh foreign ministry as saying in a statement. “The Bangladesh High Commission will extend necessary support to the expatriate Bangladeshis wherever needed.”

On Friday, Malaysia Police Inspector-General Mohd Khalid Ismail said the Bangladeshi nationals, who had arrived in Malaysia to work in factories, construction sites and petrol stations, were arrested in coordinated operations since April.

“The group attempted to recruit members to fight in Syria or for IS,” the AFP news agency quoted Khalid as saying in a media briefing on Friday. “They raised funds to be sent to Syria, and also to Bangladesh.”

He added that collections were transmitted through e-wallets and international funds transfer services.

Of those detained by Malaysian authorities, five suspects were subsequently charged for participating in terrorist organisations, spreading extremist ideologies and raising funds for terrorist activities, according to the AFP report.

Sixteen others are still being probed for their support of the militant movement, while 15 more have been issued deportation orders.

“We believe they have between 100 to 150 members in their WhatsApp group,” Khalid said, adding investigations were ongoing.

“They collected an annual membership fee of about $118 (500 Malaysian ringgit) while further donations were made at their own discretion,” the police chief said.

This unsettling development, coming at a time when Malaysia holds the rotating chair of ASEAN, carries ramifications far beyond Kuala Lumpur and Dhaka. It is a stark warning to New Delhi as well, which has long counted on a secular, stable Bangladesh as a bulwark against extremism and a gateway to Southeast Asia under its Act East Policy.

Though the Bangladesh government, under an interim political setup that emerged after Hasina’s exit, has formally requested identities and case dossiers on the detainees, behind the bureaucratic responses lies a more serious question: is South Asia on the cusp of a renewed wave of Islamist militancy, one that now finds willing recruits not only in Bangladesh but also among its diaspora abroad?

Sheikh Hasina’s government, which ruled Bangladesh for nearly 15 years, was widely credited with dismantling jihadist infrastructure that had gained momentum in the 2000s. Under her leadership, the Awami League government launched a series of crackdowns against groups such as Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB), Ansarullah Bangla Team, and other affiliates of transnational Islamist networks like Al Qaeda and IS. Key clerics and recruiters were jailed and madrasas regulated, and security cooperation with countries like India, the US, and the UK was strengthened.

However, Hasina’s allegedly increasing autocratic grip on power, suppression of opposition parties, and controversial electoral practices alienated large segments of the population. When she was finally ousted amid public unrest and political opposition in August 2024 - reportedly through a combination of domestic political realignment and external diplomatic pressure - it created a power vacuum that Islamist elements were quick to exploit.

In the ensuing months, reports began surfacing of sleeper cells reactivating in rural Bangladesh, underground publications resurfacing, and radical clerics returning to mosques and madrasas they had earlier been barred from. The weakened institutional control of the post-Hasina interim government, combined with a growing Islamist push to reframe Bangladesh’s identity, has emboldened fringe groups that once operated from the shadows.

For India, these developments present both a diplomatic and security dilemma. India had built a strong strategic relationship with Bangladesh under Hasina, with cooperation spanning counterterrorism, connectivity, border security, and trade. A secular Bangladesh under Hasina was a critical link in India’s eastward strategic expansion toward Southeast Asia - anchoring the Act East Policy that sought to project India as a regional power invested in the Indo-Pacific’s stability.

The resurgence of Islamist forces in post-Hasina Bangladesh disrupts this vision. First, it jeopardises India’s eastern borders, particularly in West Bengal and the Northeast, where Bangladesh-based radical networks have previously attempted to establish sleeper cells. Second, it weakens the broader regional architecture of counterterrorism cooperation that India had helped foster through bilateral and multilateral dialogues, including within ASEAN frameworks.

Moreover, the Malaysia arrests have brought the issue of Bangladeshi diaspora radicalisation to the fore - a subject Indian security agencies have been closely watching. India has strong ties with Malaysia and the broader ASEAN, but it will now need to recalibrate its engagement to emphasise regional intelligence sharing, joint de-radicalisation programmes, and digital counter-propaganda strategies.

“Both Indonesia and Malaysia had challenges of dealing with extremist Islamist forces,” K Yhome, Fellow at the Shillong-based Asian Confluence think tank, told ETV Bharat. “Apart from the national level, both countries have taken a very strong position at the regional ASEAN level against Islamist forces.”

He said that the arrest of the Bangladeshi nationals shows that the Malaysian government is continuing to maintain its counter-terrorism measures.

“The rise of the Islamist forces in Bangladesh also indicate that they are trying to get new footholds in the region,” Yhome said. “The fact that these people have been arrested will also raise alarm bells in the region. This is also about people coming from Bangladesh to these countries.”

He said that it is a wakeup call for the governments in the South and Southeast Asian nations.

“The regional governments need to step up on how they can collectively counter the looming threat of Islamist radicalism in the region,” Yhome added.

The fall of Sheikh Hasina may have closed one chapter in Bangladesh’s political journey, but it has opened the door to a new - and potentially more volatile - phase marked by the resurgence of Islamist forces. The arrest of 36 Bangladeshi nationals in Malaysia linked to the Islamic State is a stark warning that extremism is once again transnational, adaptive, and opportunistic.

As India deepens its regional integration under the Act East Policy, it can no longer afford to view events in Bangladesh or Malaysia in isolation. The threat is regional, and the response must be equally cohesive. The battle against extremism in the Indo-Pacific may be entering a new chapter - one that demands sharper intelligence, stronger partnerships, and a renewed commitment to secular, democratic values across borders.