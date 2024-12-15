ETV Bharat / international

Isak Andic, Founder Of Spanish Fashion Brand Mango, Dies In Accident, Aged 71

Barcelona: Isak Andic, the founder of Spanish fashion brand Mango, has died after suffering an accident, the company said on Saturday. He was 71.

"It is with deep regret that we announce the unexpected death of Isak Andic, our non-executive chairman and founder of Mango, in an accident that occurred this Saturday," Mango CEO Toni Ruiz said in a statement, without providing details.

Spanish news agency EFE and other media outlets, including La Vanguardia newspaper, said Andic died following a fall while hiking near Barcelona.