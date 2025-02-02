Ireland: Indian Embassy Mourns Demise Of Two Nationals In Accident, Assures Support To Kins

Dublin: The Indian Embassy in Dublin expressed deep condolences over the death of two Indian nationals, Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Chithoori Bhargav, in a car accident in Ireland's County Carlow.

Two Indian nationals; Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri, were killed in a car crash in County Carlow in the early hours of Friday morning after their vehicle collided with a tree, according to an Irish Times report.

The Indian Embassy has assured that it is in touch with the families and friends of the deceased while also providing all possible support to the two Indian nationals injured in the incident.

Sharing a post on X, the Embassy of India, Dublin wrote, "Embassy of India in Dublin conveys its deepest condolences on the sad demise of two Indian nationals Mr. Cherekuri Suresh Chowdary and Mr. Chithoori Bhargav in a car accident in Co. Carlow."

"The Embassy Team is in touch with the family and friends of the deceased and also extending all possible support and assistance to two Indian nationals injured in the accident," the post added.

The Indian community mourned the demise of the two men and set up a fundraiser to assist with funeral costs and other expenses. Chitturi and Cherukuri were declared dead at the scene. Two other occupants of the car, a man and a woman in their 20s, sustained serious injuries but were not in a life-threatening condition. They were transported to St. Luke's General Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment.

A fundraiser for expenses related to funeral costs and other expenses raised more than Euro 25,000 in less than 24 hours. In an online post, organiser Venkat Vuppala said: "We are deeply saddened by the untimely passing of Bhargav Chitturi and Suresh Cherukuri.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the tragic car accident on January 31 at Carlow, that claimed the lives of these two Indian students from SETU Carlow," The Irish Times reported.