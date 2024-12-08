Iraq Evacuates Damascus Embassy Staff To Lebanon: Diplomatic Source

Baghdad: Iraqi embassy staff left Damascus on Sunday for neighbouring Lebanon, a diplomatic source told AFP, after Syrian rebel forces seized the capital and declared the end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

The foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the embassy's 10 employees including the mission's chief arrived "in Beirut by land, and are all in good condition", adding that the evacuation was "due to the tensions in Damascus... the full withdrawal of the army and the loss of security".