Iraq Evacuates Damascus Embassy Staff To Lebanon: Diplomatic Source

Iraqi embassy staff left Damascus for neighbouring Lebanon after Syrian rebel forces seized the capital and declared the end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

Syrian Kurds celebrate next to the destroyed statue of late President Hafez al-Assad, father of Syria's President Bashar al-Assad, as they celebrate the fall of capital Damascus to anti-government fighters, in the city of Qamishli on December 8, 2024. Islamist-led rebels declared that they have taken Damascus in a lightning offensive on December 8, sending President Bashar al-Assad fleeing and ending five decades of Baath rule in Syria. (AFP)
By AFP

Published : 57 minutes ago

Baghdad: Iraqi embassy staff left Damascus on Sunday for neighbouring Lebanon, a diplomatic source told AFP, after Syrian rebel forces seized the capital and declared the end of President Bashar al-Assad's rule.

The foreign ministry official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the embassy's 10 employees including the mission's chief arrived "in Beirut by land, and are all in good condition", adding that the evacuation was "due to the tensions in Damascus... the full withdrawal of the army and the loss of security".

