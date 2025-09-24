ETV Bharat / international

Iran's President Says US, Israeli Attacks Inflicted 'Grievous Blow' On International Trust

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took the stage at the UN on Wednesday to blast Israeli and US attacks in June as inflicting “a grievous blow upon international trust and the very prospect of peace in the region.”

His comments at the General Assembly are the first time he has spoken in a global forum since the 12-day Israel-Iran war over the summer that saw the assassination of many of the Islamic Republic’s highest military and political leaders.

Pezeshkian is in New York as a series of crippling UN sanctions loom over Tehran if it does not make a deal with European leaders by Saturday. But before even landing in New York, any diplomatic efforts by Pezeshkian and Iran’s foreign minister Abbas Araghchi were overshadowed when the country’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei rejected any direct nuclear talks with the United States.