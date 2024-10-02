ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Missile Program And Activities: An Overview

Missiles launched from Iran towards Israel streak across the night sky as seen from Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip ( AP Photo )

Tehran (Iran): Iran fired around 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening as part of 'Operation True Promise II', raising tensions in the Middle East. Israeli officials confirmed that there were no casualties and while most of the missiles were intercepted by their defence systems, some managed to escape. Israeli officials said Iran will pay a price for this attack.

On October 1, Iran launched a major attack against Israel, its second direct assault since April, with a volley of missiles targeting key military installations, including the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv and the Nevatim airbase near Beersheba.

This attack came just as Israel confirmed its troops had entered Lebanon to conduct a ground offensive, which Israeli military officials described as a limited operation aimed at dismantling Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.

Missiles Used in Iran’s Attack

Iran employed several types of ballistic missiles in the attack, according to media reports. The missiles used included the Imad, Ghadar, and Iran's newly-developed Fatah missile.