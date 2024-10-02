Iran's Missile Program And Activities: An Overview

Tehran (Iran): Iran fired around 180 missiles at Israel on Tuesday evening as part of 'Operation True Promise II', raising tensions in the Middle East. Israeli officials confirmed that there were no casualties and while most of the missiles were intercepted by their defence systems, some managed to escape. Israeli officials said Iran will pay a price for this attack.
On October 1, Iran launched a major attack against Israel, its second direct assault since April, with a volley of missiles targeting key military installations, including the Mossad headquarters in Tel Aviv and the Nevatim airbase near Beersheba.
This attack came just as Israel confirmed its troops had entered Lebanon to conduct a ground offensive, which Israeli military officials described as a limited operation aimed at dismantling Hezbollah fighters and infrastructure.
Missiles Used in Iran’s Attack
Iran employed several types of ballistic missiles in the attack, according to media reports. The missiles used included the Imad, Ghadar, and Iran's newly-developed Fatah missile.
The Imad and Ghadar are medium-range ballistic missiles frequently deployed by Iran, while the Fatah missile, known as "Victor" in Persian, has unique capabilities. Iranian officials claimed last year that the Fatah missile can travel 15 times faster than the speed of sound, with a range of up to 1,400 kilometres (870 miles). Tuesday's attack marked the first use of the Fatah missile as a retaliatory weapon against another country.
Advanced Missile Capabilities
The Ghadar and Imad missiles were reportedly used to target Israel's Iron Dome defence system, while the Fatah-2 missile was aimed at Israel's Arrow defence system, which intercepts long-range ballistic missiles.
In addition to ballistic missiles, Iran possesses advanced cruise missiles, including the Kh-55, an air-launched nuclear-capable missile with a range of up to 3,000 kilometres (1,860 miles). Another significant asset in Iran's arsenal is the Khalid Farzh anti-ship missile, with a range of approximately 300 kilometres (186 miles) and capable of carrying a 1,000-kg (1.1-ton) warhead.
