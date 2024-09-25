ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Khamenei Says Killing Commanders Cannot Stop Hezbollah

Tehran(Iran): Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said Wednesday that Israel's killing of top Hezbollah commanders couldn't bring the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group to its knees.

"Some of the effective and valuable forces of Hezbollah were martyred, which undoubtedly caused damage to Hezbollah, but this was not the sort of damage that could bring the group to its knees," he said in a meeting with military personnel and veterans of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq war.

"The organisational and human strength of Hezbollah is much more than that. Their authority, capabilities and strength are much more than that and cannot be seriously affected by these martyrdoms."

The Israel-Lebanon border has seen near-daily exchanges of fire since the outbreak of the Gaza war in October, after Palestinian militant group Hamas's unprecedented attack on Israel.