Iranian President Dials PM Modi, Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Calls For Regional Unity Against Terrorism

New Delhi: Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday condemned the Pahalgam terrorist attack during a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and emphasised the need for regional cooperation to combat terrorism.

President Pezeshkian said that Iran unequivocally denounces such "inhumane acts", Iran's embassy in New Delhi said in a post on X.

These tragic events amplify the shared responsibility of all countries in the region and compel the regional states to eradicate the roots of terrorism through empathy, solidarity, and close cooperation, ensuring lasting peace and tranquillity for the nations in the region, Pezeshkian stressed.

Referencing the valuable legacy of renowned Indian leaders, the president noted that Iran holds the Indian nation and its prominent figures, such as Mahatma Gandhi and Jawaharlal Nehru — "who were messengers of peace, friendship, and co-existence" — in high regard. He also expressed hope that this spirit will remain in India’s relations with all countries.

Terrorists opened fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on Tuesday, killing 26 people, mostly tourists, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), claimed responsibility for the attack.

Regarding mutual economic ties between Iran and India, he expressed hope for the expansion of cooperation in trade and infrastructure more than ever before.