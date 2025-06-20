ETV Bharat / international

Iranian Foreign Minister Says Israel Attack 'Betrayal' Of Diplomacy With US

This image grabbed from a United Nations video shows Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addressing the 59th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva on June 20, 2025. Top European diplomats are meeting with Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in Geneva on June 20 to discuss Iran's nuclear programme. ( AFP )

Geneva: Iran's foreign minister on Friday condemned the Israeli attacks against the Islamic republic as a "betrayal" of diplomatic efforts with the US, saying Tehran and Washington had been due to craft a "promising agreement" on the Iranian nuclear programme.

"We were attacked in the midst of an ongoing diplomatic process," Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva ahead of a crunch meeting with European foreign ministers.

Araghchi, making his first trip abroad since the strikes began, denounced Israel's attack as an "outrageous act of aggression". US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had planned to meet Araghchi in Oman on June 15 but the meeting was cancelled after Israel began the strikes days before.

"We were supposed to meet with the Americans on 15 June to craft a very promising agreement for peaceful resolution of the issues fabricated over our peaceful nuclear programme," said Araghchi. "It was a betrayal of diplomacy and unprecedented blow to the foundations of international law," he said.