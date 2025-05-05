Iran Foreign Minister In Pakistan To Mediate In Escalation With India Over Pahalgam Terror Attack

Islamabad: Iran’s foreign minister was in Pakistan on Monday to try and mediate in the escalation between Islamabad and New Delhi after last month’s deadly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The visit by Abbas Araghchi was the first by a foreign dignitary since tensions flared in the wake of a deadly attack on tourists, Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said. It comes just days after Tehran offered to help ease tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

Araghchi was welcomed by senior Pakistani officials after landing at an airport near Islamabad. He is to meet his Pakistani counterpart, Ishaq Dar, as well as President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the ministry said. It gave no further details.

The visit comes days after Araghchi offered to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan, saying Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to “forge greater understanding at this difficult time."

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei told the Iranian state-run Press TV that Foreign Minister Araghchi plans to visit Pakistan and India as part of Tehran's ongoing consultations with regional countries. Their talks will focus on enhancing bilateral relations and addressing the latest developments at the regional and international levels, he added.

Baghaei also confirmed that the top Iranian diplomat will pay an official visit to India later in the week. Araghchi had condemned the Pahalgam attack “strongly and unequivocally”. Terrorists killed 26 people in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22, in the deadliest attack in the Valley since the Pulwama strike in 2019. (With inputs from AP)