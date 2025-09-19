ETV Bharat / international

Iran Withdraws Resolution Banning Attacks On Nuclear Sites Following US Pressure

FILE - The Iranian flag flies in front of a U.N. building where closed-door nuclear talks take place at the International Center in Vienna, Austria, on June 18, 2014. ( AP )

Vienna: Iran decided at the last minute Thursday to withdraw a resolution prohibiting attacks on nuclear facilities that it had put forward along with China, Russia and other countries for a vote before an annual gathering of the U.N. nuclear watchdog's member nations.

Western diplomats, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal deliberations, said the U.S. has been heavily lobbying behind the scenes to prevent the resolution from being adopted. The U.S. has raised the possibility of reducing funding to the International Atomic Energy Agency if the resolution was adopted and if the body moved to curtail Israel’s rights within the agency, the diplomats said.

In 1981, the provision of assistance to Israel under the IAEA’s technical assistance program was suspended as a result of an Israeli strike on a nuclear reactor in Iraq. At the time, the attack was strongly condemned in resolutions by the U.N. Security Council, the IAEA General Conference and the IAEA Board of Governors. The resolution withdrawal comes as U.S. allies have started the clock on reimposing U.N. sanctions on Iran over it’s nuclear program.

Addressing the IAEA's General Conference late Thursday, Iran’s Ambassador to the U.N. Reza Najafi announced that “guided by the spirit of goodwill and constructive engagement, and at the request of several member states," it deferred action on the draft until next year's conference.

Tensions after June attack

Israel targeted Iranian nuclear and military sites in June, saying it could not allow Tehran to develop atomic weapons and that it feared the Islamic Republic was close. The U.S. inserted itself into the war on June 22, striking three Iranian nuclear facilities. Iran has long maintained that its nuclear program is peaceful.

The text of Iran’s draft resolution contained a paragraph that “strongly condemned” the “deliberate and unlawful attacks carried out in June 2025 against nuclear sites and facilities of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” adding that it constituted a “clear violation of international law.” It also “reaffirmed” that “all states must refrain from attacking or threatening to attack peaceful nuclear facilities in other countries.”

Najafi said the objective by Iran and the other cosponsors of the resolution — including Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Belarus and Zimbabwe — “has never been to create division among member states,” adding that “on matters of such importance and sensitivity, it is imperative that the general conference conveys a unified and unambiguous message.”

He added, “We firmly believe that the voice of this body should not be distorted under the weight of the intimidation and political pressure exerted by one of the aggressors.”

Speaking at the IAEA General Conference earlier this week, the head of Iran’s civilian atomic energy organization, Mohammad Eslami, said he expected IAEA member states to “take appropriate measures in response to these unlawful attacks on nuclear facilities.”

He said the “recent threats made by the United States in this regard, as well as the exertion of political pressure on countries and the instrumental use of the Agency in various forms, including through influence on its budget, are matters of serious concern.”