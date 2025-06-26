Iran Thanks Indian Institutions, People Who Stood By It During Conflict

New Delhi: Iran on Wednesday expressed "gratitude" to India's "freedom-loving" citizens, political parties, institutions and others who stood by Tehran in the face of military attacks on it by Israel and the US.

In a statement, the Iranian embassy said it appreciates the "genuine and invaluable support" to those siding with Tehran. However, it did not make any reference to the Indian government.

The conflict between Iran and Israel escalated following the US bombing of three Iranian nuclear sites on Sunday morning. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced a ceasefire between Iran and Israel. The ceasefire seems to be holding on Wednesday.

In its reaction, New Delhi on Tuesday welcomed the ceasefire and said it stands ready to play its part to resolve the situation.

The Iranian embassy extended "heartfelt gratitude" to all "freedom-loving" people of India --including political parties, members of Parliament, non-governmental organisations, religious and spiritual leaders, university professors, members of the media, social activists, and all individuals and institutions who stood firmly and vocally with Iran.

The embassy said messages of solidarity, support, public statements, and active participation in peace-oriented gatherings when the Iranian people were under military assault, were a source of "deep encouragement".

"The steadfastness of the Iranian people in the face of this blatant aggression was not merely a defence of their homeland and national dignity, but a symbol of resistance against the grave violations of the United Nations Charter, humanitarian principles, and the foundational norms of international law," it said.

The solidarity of nations with the people of Iran is not simply a political stance -- it is an affirmation of the universal values of justice, legality, and global peace, it said.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has consistently emphasized the need to uphold the principles of international law and to resist expansionist and aggressive policies.

"We firmly believe that the unity and solidarity of nations serve as a powerful bulwark against war, violence, and injustice," the embassy said.