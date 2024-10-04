ETV Bharat / international

Khamenei Says Iran and Its Allies Will Keep Fighting Israel

In this photo released by the official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, second right, Judiciary Chief Gholam Hossein Mohseni Ejehei, right, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, second left, and President Masoud Pezeshkian read Quran in a ceremony commemorating slain Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, at Imam Khomeini grand mosque in Tehran, Iran, Friday, Oct. 4, 2024. ( AP )

Tehran(Iran): Amid the massive combat between Israel and Iran, Iran's supreme leader Khamenei delivered his first Friday sermon in Tehran, saying that his country and its allies would continue to fight against Israel, which, he said, 'Will Not Last Long'.

Addressing a huge crowd of thousands in Farsi-speaking Iran, Khamenei said in Arabic that the resistance in the region will not back down with these martyrdoms, and will win. The address comes as Israel weighs retaliation for Hezbollah backer Iran's missile attack which Tehran said was revenge for the killing of Nasrallah and other top figures.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Friday address in Tehran was the first since Iran launched its second ever attack on Israel, and also the first since exchanges of fire pitting Hezbollah fighters against Israeli troops escalated into full-blown war in Lebanon. Nearly a year after Palestinian militant group Hamas launched the deadliest attack on Israel in its history on October 7, Israel announced it was shifting its focus to securing its border with Lebanon.

In a post on X, Khamenei paid glowing tributes to slain Hezbollah chief Nasrallah. "I believe it’s necessary to honor my brother, my dear one, who was a source of pride for me, an admired personage in the Islamic world & the articulate voice of the nations in the region, the shining jewel of Lebanon, Sayyid Hassan #Nasrallah, during this Friday Prayer in Tehran," he said.

The Iranian supreme leader further said, "Martyr Nasrallah’s most important message during his lifetime to the people of Lebanon was to not despair over the loss of prominent figures such as Imam Musa Sadr, Sayyid Abbas Mousavi; to increase your efforts; to stand up to the aggressive enemy; and to defeat them."