Iran Signals Ceasefire With Israel After Initially Rejecting Trump's Claims

Tehran: Iran dropped a hint at ceasefire with the country's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi announcing possible suspension of military operations against Israel, if the Zionist country ceases its airstrikes by 4 am local time in Tehran. This comes amid a escalation in the regional tensions after US involvement in the conflict that simmered after Israel's unprovoked attack on Iran. Abbas Araghchi posted on social media platform X, saying military operations of powerful Armed Forces continued until 4 am punishing Israel for aggression.

"The military operations of our powerful Armed Forces to punish Israel for its aggression continued until the very last minute, at 4 am. Together with all Iranians, I thank our brave Armed Forces who remain ready to defend our dear country until their last drop of blood, and who responded to any attack by the enemy until the very last minute," Abbas Araghchi said on X.

This statement came after US President Donald Trump claimed both nations agreed to a 'complete and total ceasefire' soon after Iran launched a limited missile attack Monday on a U.S. military base in Qatar, retaliating for the American bombing of its nuclear sites.

"It has been fully agreed by and between Israel and Iran that there will be a complete and total ceasefire (in approximately 6 hours from now, when Israel and Iran have wound down and completed their in progress, final missions!), for 12 hours, at which point the war will be considered, ended! Officially, Iran will start the ceasefire and, upon the 12th hour, Israel will start the ceasefire and, upon the 24th hour, an official end to the 12 day war will be saluted by the world," Trump posted on Truth Social.

The conflict intensified over the weekend when the US carried out airstrikes on suspected Iranian nuclear sites using bunker-busted bombs. In response, Iran launched a limited missile barrage on a military base housing US personnel in Qatar on Monday.