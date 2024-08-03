ETV Bharat / international

Iran Expects Hezbollah To Hit Deeper Inside Israel

By AFP

Published : 20 hours ago

Updated : 20 hours ago

Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah hits out at Israel after the deaths of its military commander, Fuad Shukr, and Hamas political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, citing that those who are behind it must await their inevitable response. Subsequently, Iran and Hamas also vowed to retaliate.

Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah
Supporters of the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah (AP)

Tehran(Iran): Iran said on Saturday it expects Lebanon's Tehran-backed Hezbollah group to hit deeper inside Israel and no longer be confined to military targets after Israel killed the Hezbollah military commander.

Hezbollah has been exchanging near-daily fire with Israeli forces, saying it is targeting military positions over the border, since its Palestinian ally Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, sparking a war in Gaza.

But a strike claimed by Israel in an overcrowded residential area of South Beirut changed the calculus, Iran's mission to the United Nations said. "We expect... Hezbollah to choose more targets and (strike) deeper in its response," said the mission quoted by the official IRNA news agency. "Secondly, that it will not limit its response to military targets."

The strike on Tuesday killed Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr. According to Lebanon's health ministry, five civilians -- three women and two children -- also died. Israel said Shukr was responsible for rocket fire that killed 12 youths in the annexed Golan Heights and had directed Hezbollah's attacks on Israel since the Gaza war began.

"Hezbollah and the (Israeli) regime had observed certain lines", including limiting strikes to border areas and military targets, Iran's mission said. The Beirut strike crossed that line, it added.

Hours after Shukr's killing, the political leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, was killed in a pre-dawn "hit" on his accommodation in Tehran, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said. Israel has declined to comment.

On Thursday, Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah said Israel and "those who are behind it must await our inevitable response" to the killings of both Shukr and Haniyeh. Iran and Hamas have also vowed to retaliate.

