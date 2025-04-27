ETV Bharat / international

Toll Rises To 18 Dead, 800 Injured In Iran Port Blast

Thick, black smoke rises following an explosion at the Shahid Rajaee port dock southwest of Bandar Abbas in the Iranian province of Hormozgan on April 26, 2025. ( AFP )

Tehran: A massive explosion tore through Iran's largest commercial port on Saturday, triggering a major blaze, with 18 people killed and 800 injured so far, state television said Sunday, updating the death toll from 14. The blast occurred at Shahid Rajaee Port in southern Iran, near the Strait of Hormuz through which a fifth of the world's oil output passes.

Although the cause of the blast was not immediately clear, the port's customs office said in a statement carried by state TV that it probably resulted from a fire that broke out at the hazardous and chemical materials storage depot.

The New York Times reported that a person with ties to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss security matters, told the newspaper that what exploded was sodium perchlorate, a major ingredient in solid fuel for missiles.

With choking smoke spreading throughout the area, all schools and offices 23 kilometres (14 miles) away in Bandar Abbas, the capital of Hormozgan province, have been ordered closed on Sunday, state TV said, to allow authorities to focus on the emergency effort.

"The intensity of the fire in Shahid Rajaee Port has increased and it is possible that the fire could spread to other areas and containers," state TV said late Saturday. Strong winds were complicating efforts to extinguish the flames, a reporter for the broadcaster said.

Shahid Rajaee, more than 1,000 kilometres south of Tehran, is Iran's most advanced container port, according to the official IRNA news agency. Images from IRNA showed rescuers and survivors walking along a wide boulevard carpeted with debris after the blast.

Flames engulfed a truck trailer and blood stained the side of a crushed car, while a helicopter dropped water on massive black smoke clouds billowing from behind stacked shipping containers.

Citing local emergency services, state TV reported that "hundreds have been transferred to nearby medical centres", while the provincial blood transfusion centre issued a call for donations.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian expressed sympathy for the victims of the deadly blast, adding he had "issued an order to investigate the situation and the causes".

He said Momeni would go to the area to look into the incident.