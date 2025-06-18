Iran-Israel War: What Makes The Bunker Buster Bomb A Game Changer In Modern Warfare

Hyderabad: As Iran-Israel war escalates, the jewish nation now seeks to deploy the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) bunker buster bomb against Iran’s nuclear facilities.

Bunker busters are designed to target military bunkers, underground facilities, and hardened sites that conventional munitions cannot destroy.

The Israel-Iran conflict entered its sixth day. Following Israel's surprise attacks on Iran's Natanz nuclear site, Tehran on 17 June launched strikes across central Israel. This escalation comes as Israel continues to target sites in Iran, including its military infrastructure. However, this response is deemed insufficient by Tel Aviv.

Smoke billows from a site near the Azadi Tower (L) in central Tehran, as fighting between Israel and Iran continues on June 16, 2025. (AFP)

About The Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) Or (GBU-57A/B) & B-2 Bomber

According to the US Air Force, this precision-guided bomb, which weighs approximately 13,600 kilograms, is designed to penetrate hardened bunkers and tunnels located deep underground.

It is believed that the US bunker-buster bomb can penetrate about 200 feet (61 meters) below the surface before detonating. The bombs can be deployed in succession, enabling deeper penetration of the underground space with each explosion.

Currently, the United States has reportedly only configured and programmed its B-2 Spirit stealth bomber to deliver the bunker-buster bomb. The B-2 bomber, manufactured by Northrop Grumman, is exclusively operated by the US Air Force.

According to Northrop Grumman, the B-2 bomber can carry a payload of 18,000 kilograms. However, the US Air Force has stated that it has successfully tested the B-2 to carry a total load of two bunker-buster bombs, which amounts to around 27,200 kilograms.

The B-2 Spirit stealth bomber has a range of approximately 11,000 kilometers without refueling and 18,500 kilometers with one refueling stop. Its manufacturer claims that this long-range heavy bomber can reach any location in the world within hours.

Origins Of The GBU-57A/B

The GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator is designed by Boeing and manufactured by the US Air Force. It is considered the most powerful non-nuclear bomb in the US Air Force's arsenal. Guided by GPS, it is engineered to strike enemy bunkers deep underground.

Development of the bomb began in the early 2000s as a joint venture between Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin; however, the project was abandoned due to financial and technical challenges. Interest in the project was revived following the US invasion of Iraq in 2003, when the military discovered that their existing bunker-busting bombs were under-performing.

The project was restarted under the Defense Threat Reduction Agency (DTRA), and initial testing commenced in 2004 when the DTRA collaborated with the Air Force Research Laboratory. The first static detonation tests of the GBU-57B were conducted in 2007 at the White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico. Meanwhile, Boeing secured the contract to integrate the bomb into aircraft. From 2008 to 2010, the bomb was repeatedly dropped from B-52 and B-2 bombers. In 2011, the project was handed over to the US Air Force.

Technical Specifications

The GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator weighs approximately 14,000 kilograms, roughly equivalent to two African elephants combined. It measures about 20.5 feet in length and has a diameter of 31.5 inches. Its warhead, composed of a blend of AFX-757 and PBXN-114 explosives, weighs around 2,500 kilograms and is made from a special high-performance steel alloy.

Estimates of the bomb's penetration capabilities vary; some reports suggest that the MOP can penetrate 200 feet of concrete, while others indicate it can breach about 60 meters of reinforced concrete with a strength of 5,000 PSI, as well as 40 meters of relatively hard rock and eight meters of reinforced concrete with a strength of 10,000 PSI.

The MOP is equipped with a delayed-action smart fuse, meaning the warhead does not detonate on impact but instead explodes only when it comes to rest underground. The US is reportedly developing a new smart fuse for the bomb, although details remain limited. The bomb utilizes a Global Positioning System/Inertial Navigation System (GPS/INS) to locate and lock onto its targets, with an accuracy of within a few meters.

The MOP can only be launched from B-2 bombers. The B-2 can carry two MOPs simultaneously. The MOP itself has five variants, including the GBU-57F/B, which is the most recent version of the bomb.

What is a Bunker Buster Bomb?

Bunker buster bombs, also known as ground penetration munitions, are specialized missiles designed to burrow deep into the ground before detonating. They are capable of destroying reinforced concrete structures and underground facilities.

Each bomb weighs between 900 and 1,800 kilograms, with the ability to penetrate up to 30 meters of earth or 6 meters of concrete. Upon detonation, bunker busters generate powerful shockwaves that can collapse heavily fortified structures.

Developed by the American military, these bombs are engineered for specific targets like military bunkers, underground installations, and hardened sites that conventional munitions cannot breach.

It's a bomb that penetrates deep into the ground. As it explodes, destroying underground shelters and hideouts, the shock waves flatten surrounding structures.

Smoke billows from the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) building after an Israeli strike in Tehran on June 16, 2025. (AFP)

Penetration Capabilities

The primary strength of bunker-buster bombs lies in their ability to penetrate layers of soil, rock, or reinforced concrete. The bombs’ casings are engineered from ultra-strong materials, allowing them to withstand significant impact before detonating deep inside a target.

To ensure precise targeting, many bunker busters are equipped with advanced laser-guided or GPS-guided technology. These systems reduce the risk of collateral damage and increase the likelihood of successfully striking key underground or fortified sites.

Bunker busters come with delayed fuses, which allow the bomb to explode only after it has penetrated its target. This ensures maximum damage to underground facilities, such as command centres or weapons storage depots.

Strategic Importance

Bunker buster bombs have become vital tools in modern warfare, offering military forces the ability to neutralise highly secure and fortified enemy installations.

Their ability to penetrate deeply buried sites, combined with precision guidance systems, makes them essential for taking out critical infrastructure such as command centres, missile silos, and underground weapons depots.

The Evolution of Bunker Buster Bombs

The concept of penetrating fortified targets dates back to ancient warfare, with early attempts using primitive siege weapons and rudimentary explosives. However, it wasn’t until the 20th century, particularly during World War II and the Cold War era, that significant advancements were made in developing dedicated bunker buster munitions. The need to penetrate heavily fortified Nazi bunkers during the European theatre of World War II prompted the development of specialized bombs, laying the groundwork for future innovations in this field.

1991 Gulf war and Debut of Bunker Buster Bomb

The Development: The US Air Force's BLU-113 "bunker buster" warhead was originally developed in a hurry during the 1991 Gulf War to attack fortified Iraqi command centres deep underground.

The GBU-28 was not even in the planning stages when Kuwait was invaded in 1990. The US Air Force asked for ideas a week after military operations started.

The first bunker buster was built on 1 February 1991 using surplus 8-inch artillery tubes as the main part of the weapon. The project received the official go-ahead a fortnight later.

Initial development and testing proved that the bombs could penetrate more than 20 ft of concrete, while a flight test demonstrated the bomb's ability to penetrate more than 100 ft of earth.

The first two operational bombs were delivered to the Gulf on 27 February and used during Operation Desert Storm. Many say that it ended the 1st Gulf War in 1991.



US Military's Bunker-Buster Bombs



GBU-28: Originally developed during the 1991 Gulf War, this laser-guided bomb weighs approximately 5,000 pounds. Designed to destroy Iraqi military bunkers, its casing is crafted from surplus artillery barrels, allowing it to penetrate concrete or earth before detonating.



Originally developed during the 1991 Gulf War, this laser-guided bomb weighs approximately 5,000 pounds. Designed to destroy Iraqi military bunkers, its casing is crafted from surplus artillery barrels, allowing it to penetrate concrete or earth before detonating. GBU-31 (JDAM): This bomb is part of the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) series, which includes a GPS-guided system for precision targeting. When paired with the BLU-109 penetrator warhead, it can effectively strike deeply buried targets, offering both precision and power.



This bomb is part of the Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) series, which includes a GPS-guided system for precision targeting. When paired with the BLU-109 penetrator warhead, it can effectively strike deeply buried targets, offering both precision and power. GBU-37: The GBU-37 is GPS-guided, making it effective in poor weather conditions. Designed to target underground military facilities, its guidance system ensures accuracy even against deeply buried bunkers, unlike the laser-guided GBU-28.



The GBU-37 is GPS-guided, making it effective in poor weather conditions. Designed to target underground military facilities, its guidance system ensures accuracy even against deeply buried bunkers, unlike the laser-guided GBU-28. GBU-57 (Massive Ordnance Penetrator -MOP): The most powerful bunker buster in the US arsenal, the GBU-57 weighs around 30,000 pounds. It is engineered to penetrate deeply reinforced facilities and can penetrate up to 200 feet of concrete, making it capable of targeting the most fortified underground structures.





US Shipments Of Bunker-Buster Bombs To Israel

The US arms supplies to Israel include shipments of bunker-buster bombs.



2005: The US transferred 100 GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs to the Israeli regime.



2005: The US transferred 100 GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs to the Israeli regime. 2008-2009: Following the Israeli war on Gaza, the US sent additional military supplies to Israel, including munitions.



2014: The US again provided bunker-buster bombs to the Israeli regime amid escalating tensions in the region.



2021: During the Israeli regime's aggression against Hamas, the US shipped more munitions, which included bunker-buster bombs.



2023: The most recent shipment involved over 1,000 bunker-buster bombs as part of a $6.5 billion military aid package. This shipment also included thousands of other munitions, such as MK-84 bombs and Hellfire missiles.





Deployment of bunker-buster bombs by Israel

Since receiving bunker-buster bombs from the United States, the Israeli regime has reportedly deployed them in densely populated areas in Gaza since October 2023 when the Israeli regime launched its genocidal war against Palestinians in the coastal territory.

Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv early on June 18, 2025. (AFP)



Jabalia Refugee Camp: The Israeli army dropped bunker-buster bombs in this heavily populated area, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians.



The Israeli army dropped bunker-buster bombs in this heavily populated area, resulting in the deaths of at least 50 Palestinians. Al-Shifa Hospital: Bunker buster bombs were also dropped on Gaza’s largest medical facility, leading to numerous civilian casualties, including patients and medical staff.



Bunker buster bombs were also dropped on Gaza’s largest medical facility, leading to numerous civilian casualties, including patients and medical staff. Khan Younis: Israeli forces targeted areas in and around Khan Younis, another densely populated region in southern Gaza, resulting in hundreds of Palestinian deaths.





US Deployment Of Bunker-Buster Bombs Worldwide

The US military has also deployed bunker-buster bombs in several countries:

Tora Bora, Afghanistan: For the first time, GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs were used in December 2001 during the invasion of Afghanistan.

For the first time, GBU-28 bunker-buster bombs were used in December 2001 during the invasion of Afghanistan. Iraq: In March 2003, bunker-buster bombs were employed during the invasion of Iraq to target underground installations.

In March 2003, bunker-buster bombs were employed during the invasion of Iraq to target underground installations. Libya: During NATO’s military invasion of Libya in March 2011, the US used bunker buster bombs against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s underground bunkers in Tripoli.

During NATO’s military invasion of Libya in March 2011, the US used bunker buster bombs against Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi’s underground bunkers in Tripoli. Raqqa, Syria: In March 2017, bunker-buster bombs were used in Raqqa.

In March 2017, bunker-buster bombs were used in Raqqa. Yemen: From 2015 to 2018, US-made bombs, including bunker busters, were dropped in civilian areas in Yemen, causing significant casualties.

International Rules On Its Usage

The Geneva Conventions spell out that heavy duty bombs like bunker busters could only be used in "extreme circumstances of self-defence." Dropping them in civilian neighbourhoods is strictly prohibited and perceived as inhumane.