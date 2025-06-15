Iran-Israel Attacks: Timeline Of Major Conflicts In Middle East

Hyderabad: Israel's attacks on Iran Nuclear programme, military installations and assassinations of key leaders in Iranian regime has triggered Iran retaliation, thereby plunging the Middle East into crisis. The escalation between the two countries has raised risk of a wider war.

Iraq has also called on the United States to prevent Israeli aircraft from using Iraqi airspace to launch attacks on Iran, as per the bilateral agreements and international law.

Going way back to 1948 till the recent times, the Middle East has witnessed repeated escalations followed by foreign interventions. Here is a detailed report about some major wars that the region has witnessed.