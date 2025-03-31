ETV Bharat / international

Iran Has Rejected Direct Negotiations With The US In Response To Trump's Letter

FILE - In this photo released by the Iranian Presidency Office, President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a rally commemorating anniversary of 1979 Islamic Revolution that toppled the late pro-U.S. Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi and brought Islamic clerics to power, in Tehran, Iran, Monday, Feb. 10, 2025. ( AP )

Dubai: Iran's president said Sunday that the Islamic Republic rejected direct negotiations with the United States over its rapidly advancing nuclear program, offering Tehran's first response to a letter that U.S. President Donald Trump sent to the country's supreme leader.

President Masoud Pezeshkian said that Iran's response, delivered via the sultanate of Oman, left open the possibility of indirect negotiations with Washington. However, such talks have made no progress since Trump in his first term unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Tehran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2018.

In the years since, regional tensions have boiled over into attacks at sea and on land. Then came the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip, which saw Israel target militant group leaders across Iran's self-described "Axis of Resistance." Now, as the U.S. conducts intense airstrikes targeting the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels of Yemen, the risk of military action targeting Iran's nuclear program remains on the table.

“We don’t avoid talks; it’s the breach of promises that has caused issues for us so far,” Pezeshkian said in televised remarks during a Cabinet meeting. “They must prove that they can build trust.” The U.S. State Department, responding to Pezeshkian, said that “President Trump has been clear: the United States cannot allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."

“The president expressed his willingness to discuss a deal with Iran,” it added. "If the Iranian regime does not want a deal, the president is clear, he will pursue other options, which will be very bad for Iran.” Trump talked about dealing with Iran while flying from Florida to Washington on Sunday evening. “We’ll see if we can get something done,” he told reporters. “And if not, it’s going to be a bad situation.”

“I would prefer a deal to the other alternative which I think everybody in this plane knows what that is, and that’s never going to be pretty,” he said.

Iran's position hardens after Trump's letter

Having Pezeshkian announce the decision shows just how much has changed in Iran, since his election a half-year ago after he campaigned on a promise to reengage with the West.

Since Trump's election and the resumption of his “maximum pressure” campaign on Tehran, Iran's rial currency has gone into a freefall. Pezeshkian had left open discussions up until Iran's 85-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei came down hard on Trump in February and warned talks “are not intelligent, wise or honorable" with his administration.

The Iranian president then immediately toughened his own remarks on the U.S. Meanwhile, there have been mixed messages coming from Iran for weeks. Videos from Quds, or Jerusalem, Day demonstrations on Friday had people in the crowds instructing participants to only shout: “Death to Israel!” Typically, “Death to America” was also heard.

A video of an underground missile base unveiled by Iran's hard-line paramilitary Revolutionary Guard also showed its troops stepping on an Israeli flag painted on the ground — though there was no American flag as often seen in such propaganda videos.