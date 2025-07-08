ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Government Says At Least 1,060 People Were Killed In The War With Israel

The head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, Ohadi, warned that death toll may reach 1100, given how severely some people were wounded.

Relatives mourn over the flag-draped coffin of Mahan Setareh, a member of the paramilitary Basij force who was killed in Israeli attacks, during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Relatives mourn over the flag-draped coffin of Mahan Setareh, a member of the paramilitary Basij force who was killed in Israeli attacks, during his funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran, Thursday, June 26, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Dubai: Iran's government has issued a new death toll for its war with Israel, saying at least 1,060 people were killed and warning that the figure could rise. Saeed Ohadi, the head of Iran's Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, gave the figure in an interview aired by Iranian state television late Monday.

Ohadi warned the death toll may reach 1,100 given how severely some people were wounded. During the war, Iran downplayed the effects of Israel's 12-day bombardment of the country, which decimated its air defences, destroyed military sites and damaged its nuclear facilities. Since a ceasefire took hold, Iran has slowly been acknowledging the breadth of the destruction, though it still has not said how much military material it lost.

The Washington-based Human Rights Activists group, which has provided detailed casualty figures from multiple rounds of unrest in Iran, has said 1,190 people were killed, including 436 civilians and 435 security force members. The attacks wounded another 4,475 people, the group said.

