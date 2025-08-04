ETV Bharat / international

Iran Founds New Supreme National Defense Council After June Attacks by Israel

The defence, intelligence and foreign ministries are expected to be council members, although the report did not provide those details.

FILE - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a memorial at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 21, 2025.
FILE - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian speaks during a memorial at the parliament in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, May 21, 2025. (AP)
By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 4, 2025 at 2:59 PM IST

Tehran: Iran founded a new defence council after attacks in June by Israel and the U.S., Iranian state media reported Monday. Iran's Supreme National Security Council, the country's highest security body, made the decision to establish the Supreme National Defence Council, which will be headed by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the report said.

The council will handle defensive plans and improve the capabilities of Iran’s armed forces. Members will include the speaker of Parliament, the head of the judiciary and the chiefs of military branches and related ministries, the report said. The defence, intelligence and foreign ministries are expected to be council members, although the report did not provide those details.

Iran's decision follows a 12-day air war by Israel and the U.S. that led to the deaths of nearly 1,100 people including military chiefs and commanders. A ceasefire has been in force since shortly after the airstrikes targeted Iran’s major nuclear facilities. Iran had a similar council during the 1980s war between Iran and Iraq that left nearly 1 million casualties on both sides.

