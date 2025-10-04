ETV Bharat / international

Iran Executes 6 Death-Row Inmates It Alleges Carried Out Attacks On Behalf Of Israel

Dubai: Iran executed six death-row inmates Saturday, it alleged carried out attacks in the country’s oil-rich southwest on behalf of Israel, the latest prisoners to be put to death in a wave of executions believed to be the highest in decades.

The executions follow the 12-day Iran-Israel war in June, which ended with Tehran vowing it would target its enemies at home and abroad. However, activists warn Iran often relies on coerced confessions and closed-door trials in its death penalty cases, particularly those involving Israel.

Iran said the men killed police officers and security forces, as well as orchestrated bombings targeting sites around Khorramshahr in Iran’s restive Khuzestan province. Their names weren't immediately recognisable, and Iranian state television aired footage of one of the men talking about the attacks, saying it was the first time the details were being made public.

The Arab population of Khuzestan has long complained of discrimination by Iran’s central government, and insurgent groups have attacked oil pipelines there as part of a low-level insurgency.