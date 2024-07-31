Iran Condemns Terrorist Attacks On Shias in Pakistan's Parachinar

New Delhi: Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson has condemned a terrorist attack targeting the Shias of the Parachinar region in Pakistan, which resulted in the "martyrdom" and injury of more than 200 people.

In a statement on Wednesday, Nasser Kanaani said that this criminal act saddened the hearts of all Muslims, and although it demonstrated the oppression against the people of the region, it revealed the criminal nature of the Takfiri groups and the necessity of a coordinated, and powerful struggle against these groups.

He added that Iran condemns all forms of extremism that target the unity of the Islamic world and the neighbouring country of Pakistan, and emphasises the need for the solidarity of all Islamic countries to effectively fight against Takfiri groups.

Iran also considers the cooperation of the regional states to continuously fight the perpetrators, organisers, supporters, and financiers of these terrorist acts as necessary and inevitable, Kanaani noted.

He appreciated the measures taken by the government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan in confronting the Takfiri and terrorist factions, stressing the need to continue efforts and decisive measures to deal with the perpetrators of the recent crimes and protect the lives of the people of the Parachinar region of the country.