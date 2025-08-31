ETV Bharat / international

Iran-Backed Houthis Raid UN Food And Children's Agencies In Yemen, Detain Employee

A spokesperson for the World Food Program said that security forces raided the agencies' offices in the Houthi-controlled capital on Sunday.

Representational Image (AP)
author img

By AP (Associated Press)

Published : August 31, 2025 at 7:58 PM IST

1 Min Read

Cairo: The Iran-backed Houthis on Sunday raided offices of the United Nations' food and children's agencies in Yemen's capital, detaining at least one U.N. employee, officials said, as the rebels tighten security across Sanaa following the Israeli killing of their prime minister.

Abeer Etefa, a spokesperson for the World Food Program, told The Associated Press that security forces raided the agencies' offices in the Houthi-controlled capital Sunday morning.

Also raided were the offices of the United Nations' children agency, UNICEF, according to a U.N. official and a Houthi official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to brief the media.

Ammar Ammar, a spokesperson for UNICEF, said there was "an ongoing situation" related to their offices in Sanaa, without providing further details. The U.N. official said contacts with several other WFP and UNICEF staffers were lost and that they were likely also detained.

The raids were the latest in a long-running Houthi crackdown against the United Nations and other international organizations working in rebel-held areas in Yemen.

They have detained dozens of U.N. staffers, as well as people associated with aid groups, civil society and the now-closed U.S. Embassy in Sanaa. The U.N. suspended its operations in the Houthi stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen after the rebels detained eight U.N. staffers in January.

Sunday's raids came on the heels of the killing of the Houthi prime minister and several of his cabinet in an Israeli strike last week, in a blow to the Iran-backed rebels who have launched attacks on Israel and ships in the Red Sea in relation to the Gaza war.

