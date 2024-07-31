ETV Bharat / international

Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei Vows 'Harsh Punishment' For Israel After Haniyeh Killing

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 18 hours ago

Updated : 13 hours ago

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has vowed to accord "harsh punishment" for Israel for the assassination of the Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. "With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement carried by official news agency IRNA.

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday. "With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement carried by official news agency IRNA.
Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, right, speaks with Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh, center, and the leader of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group Ziad Nakhaleh in a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP)

Hyderabad: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

"With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement carried by official news agency IRNA.

Khamenei addressed the slain Hamas chief as the "brave leader" and "prominent Palestinian mujahid", adding that the deceased of having "joined his Creator," the English version of teh statement which was uploaded in his website read.

He said the "great Resistance Front is mourning his loss". He called the Israel as "the criminal, terrorist Zionist regime" and accused it of assassinating their "guest" in their territory and of causing grief. The supreme leader said Israel has also laid the spadework for a "severe punishment".

Haniyeh was willing to sacrifice his life in this battle for many years, Khamenei said, adding that the departed had "sacrificed his children and loved ones on this path". The Iran's top boss said Haniyeh was "not afraid of being martyred". "The tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic" has prompted them to exact revenge.

He offered his condolences to the extended Islamic nation; the Resistance Front; the people of Palestine; and the family and loved ones of Haniyeh. He also expressed his condolences to one of Haniyeh's companions who was killed in the airstrike.

Meanwhile, Iran declared three days of mourning following the killing of Haniyeh in the attack blamed on arch-foe Israel. "The Islamic Republic of Iran announced three days of public mourning following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh," the government said in a statement.

(with AFP inputs)

Hyderabad: Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "harsh punishment" for Israel after the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran on Wednesday.

"With this action, the criminal and terrorist Zionist regime prepared the ground for harsh punishment for itself, and we consider it our duty to seek revenge for his blood as he was martyred in the territory of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement carried by official news agency IRNA.

Khamenei addressed the slain Hamas chief as the "brave leader" and "prominent Palestinian mujahid", adding that the deceased of having "joined his Creator," the English version of teh statement which was uploaded in his website read.

He said the "great Resistance Front is mourning his loss". He called the Israel as "the criminal, terrorist Zionist regime" and accused it of assassinating their "guest" in their territory and of causing grief. The supreme leader said Israel has also laid the spadework for a "severe punishment".

Haniyeh was willing to sacrifice his life in this battle for many years, Khamenei said, adding that the departed had "sacrificed his children and loved ones on this path". The Iran's top boss said Haniyeh was "not afraid of being martyred". "The tragic event which has taken place within the borders of the Islamic Republic" has prompted them to exact revenge.

He offered his condolences to the extended Islamic nation; the Resistance Front; the people of Palestine; and the family and loved ones of Haniyeh. He also expressed his condolences to one of Haniyeh's companions who was killed in the airstrike.

Meanwhile, Iran declared three days of mourning following the killing of Haniyeh in the attack blamed on arch-foe Israel. "The Islamic Republic of Iran announced three days of public mourning following the martyrdom of Ismail Haniyeh," the government said in a statement.

(with AFP inputs)

Last Updated : 13 hours ago

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

IRAN KHAMENEI HANIYEH KILLINGIRAN KHAMENEI HANIYEH KILLING

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Beyond the Plate: A Deep Dive Into Mangoes With Sopan Joshi

In Conversation with Manthan Somvanshi: Indie Singer and PhD Student Channels Heartbreak into Debut Song - WATCH

Budget 2024-25: Decoding Government's Receipts And Expenditure

Mound-burial System Of Ahom Dynasty In Assam Included In UNESCO World Heritage List

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.